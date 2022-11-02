Closing out the first quarter against South Carolina last Saturday, Missouri’s tenured receiver reached an improbable feat. Barrett Banister grabbed a 7-yard pass from quarterback Brady Cook for a first down.
Time ticked away in the quarter, but not for Banister. Time has been on his side during his six-year career, and with his second and last reception of the afternoon, he moved to 1,004 career receiving yards.
Reeling in a 21-yard pass to put him at 997 yards, it was only fitting for the Banister to reach the feat on a third-down grab.
“It’s kind of wild, honestly,” Banister smiled. “You get to the sunset, tail end of your career and kind of look back on the stuff I’ve been lucky enough to do. I’ve had a lot of really good people around me. A lot of people that have supported me, encouraged me to help me get there.”
Banister hasn’t let his accomplishment sink in. With his eyes set on Kentucky this weekend, he plans to look back on his fruitful career in two months.
But his final chapter as a football player at Missouri nears a close, his name continues to grace end-of-the-season awards, including the Burlsworth Trophy and the Wuerffel Trophy — which he was named a semifinalist for Tuesday. The Burlsworth Trophy is presented annually to the FBS’s most outstanding player who started their career as a walk-on.
“I think the Burlsworth award really hits home for me, just with all the home ties that it has and knowing exactly who that person is and what he stood for,” said Banister, a Fayetteville, Arkansas, product.
On and off the field, Banister had made an impact. From being a mentor to the younger receivers to his role in community service, his leadership will be missed next season, Cook said.
“His career is super important to Mizzou,” Cook said. “There’s a lot of people that look up to him, believe in themselves even when they maybe don’t have a scholarship to start out.”
Banister makes the Tigers better through the eyes of Cook. Since joining Missouri as a walk-on in 2017, he finds his name as a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy for consecutive seasons.
“We really appreciate him coming back for his sixth or 15th year in college football, not sure,” coach Eli Drinkwitz joked. “To him, (the Burlsworth Trophy) means a lot ... A guy that exudes a lot of what it means for us to be a Tiger.”
Cook, Banister assess Missouri’s offense vs. South Carolina
For the most part, Banister and Cook were pleased with how Missouri’s offense performed in its 23-10 win against South Carolina. Cook passed for 224 yards, the Tigers accumulated 143 yards on the ground, and they limited self-inflicted wounds.
“I felt like we looked pretty good on third down,” Cook said. “We made the big plays when we needed to get the ball in scoring position.”
But it wasn’t a perfect afternoon by any means. For as dominant as Missouri’s offense appeared throughout the afternoon, it left a handful of points on the table. When Banister and Cook talked with reporters Wednesday afternoon, both echoed two key areas of improvement they want to see in the coming weeks: more touchdowns and improved red-zone offense.
The Tigers went 4-for-5 in the red zone, but two of those drives ended in field goals, and a third started on the Gamecocks’ 15-yard line and ended in a missed field goal.
“That can’t happen,” Banister said. “That’s on all of us. We have to be able to run the ball better, pass it better and punch it in.”
Missouri’s offense is searching for any possible consistent spark at the moment. It scored two first-half touchdowns in Columbia, South Carolina, but failed to punch the ball into the end zone in the second half, settling for field goals. The Tigers’ six passing touchdowns this season is tied with Auburn for last in the SEC.
“It’s no mystery we have a good defense,” Banister said. “We do not need to put them in situations that aren’t helpful to them.”
For as poor as Kentucky has looked in recent weeks, Missouri will still need to put points on the board if it wants to win a third straight Southeastern Conference game. Preferably, the Tigers will score more than two touchdowns while they’re at it.
Drinkwitz discusses Harsin’s firing
At Arkansas State, Bryan Harsin kept Drinkwitz in college football. Extending an offer for him to remain on staff for the 2013 season, Harsin is who Drinkwitz credits for the opportunities that followed.
But Monday, Auburn announced Harsin was relieved of his duties as head coach, marking a quick end to his SEC coaching career.
“Obviously, there’s a personal side, and there’s a fan side and a business side of this profession,” Drinkwitz said on the SEC coaches teleconference.
“I think Coach Harsin is a tremendous football coach. Obviously, he displayed that with his ability to win conference championships at two other previous schools. And obviously, I think he’s a good person and had to deal with some very difficult situations down there.”
Drinkwitz noted that he’s thinking more about the personal side and how the Harsin family is taking the change. Knowing a handful of coaches on staff and those in the administration at Auburn, he believes it is a hard time for everyone.