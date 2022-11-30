Barrett Banister grins as he holds the Battle Line Rivalry trophy (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister smiles as he holds the Battle Line Trophy this past Friday at Memorial Stadium. MU beat Arkansas 29-27.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

The Southeastern Conference named Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister to its Community Service Team for football Wednesday.

The SEC looked to highlight a football player from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts, according to a release.

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

