Just shy of two weeks after being fired at Missouri, former head football coach Barry Odom is taking his talents to Fayetteville. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Friday on the Paul Finebaum Show that Odom is taking a job with the Razorbacks.
"I'm ecstatic that (Odom) is in his car headed down to Fayetteville as we speak," Pittman told Finebaum. "I felt like I needed a guy on my staff that had been a head coach and one that I could lean on, talk to. And there's really not a better person out there and a finer coach, finer man than Barry Odom."
We welcomed @CoachSamPittman to the show and he confirmed that defensive guru Barry Odom is on his way to Fayetteville...literally. pic.twitter.com/1nAZ4H8esJ— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 13, 2019
Pittman did not say exactly what Odom's role will be at Arkansas. The Athletic reported on Friday morning that Arkansas was close to hiring Odom as its next defensive coordinator.
Odom was fired by Missouri on Nov. 30 after a disappointing 2019 season, in which the Tigers went 6-6. Odom finished 25-25 after four seasons as head coach, leading Missouri to two bowl games, losing both.
Pittman was hired by Arkansas on Dec. 8, replacing Chad Morris, who was fired at mid-season. Pittman had been the associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia.
Before becoming head coach at Missouri, Odom was the Tigers' defensive coordinator in 2015 under Gary Pinkel. From 2012-2014, Odom was the defensive coordinator at Memphis.
Missouri went 4-0 against Arkansas under Odom. The two teams are scheduled to play Nov. 28, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.