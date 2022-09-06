Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz focused less on the positives from Thursday night’s win over Louisiana Tech in his weekly press conference Tuesday and more on what his team needs to improve heading into its Week 2 test on the road against Kansas State.
His reasoning?
“If we duplicate (what happened Thursday), we’re in for a long day,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz particularly wasn’t happy with Missouri’s performance on punt coverage, allowing explosive plays and the offensive side of the trenches. The O-line allowed three run stops on third or fourth down.
Obviously, it wasn’t all bad. Missouri rushed for 323 yards, which leads the SEC. But some key mistakes showed up on tape that concerned the Tigers coach.
“I thought we played on the edges and allowed too much penetration,” Drinkwitz said. “Irregardless of the final stats, I think all of us look at that tape and know that we can be better in the run game, making sure that we’re cleaner. I thought our track of the backs and path of the backs was off on some of our run schemes, so there’s a whole lot for us to clean up. You know, we won the game. That was ultimately what was good about it. Everything else has gotta get better.”
Missouri’s starting five, particularly tackles Javon Foster and Zeke Powell, will have their hands full with the Kansas State front. The Wildcats feature edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who PFF rated as the best NFL draft prospect in the Big 12 this past month. Anudike-Uzomah picked up 13 sacks last year as a sophomore and led the nation with six forced fumbles.
Anudike-Uzomah’s 2022 accolades include Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Preseason All-American and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (college football’s Defensive Player of the Year) watchlist.
“He’s got a great ball get-off,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s got a really good up-and-under move. He does a great job with his hands if you get your weight going forward. He plays really hard. He’s physical in the run game. He’s able to condense gaps, so if you’re working a veer block he’s gonna be right off that hip. If you’re trying to reach
As good as Anudike-Uzomah is, he won’t be the only standout player Missouri has to deal with in Kansas State's front six. The interior offensive line, which was the main problem area for the Tigers’ run game last week, will have to deal with nose tackle Eli Huggins and Preseason All-Big 12 middle linebacker Daniel Green.
Kansas State runs a 3-3-5 scheme — three down linemen and three off-ball linebackers — which makes them even tougher to run on and pass-protect against because of the tough angles it creates and because Missouri hasn’t seen it.
“They’re able to create one-on-ones, and so it kind of puts guys on islands,” Drinkwitz said. “It lulls the quarterback to sleep, because he’s thinking, ‘It’s zone, I should have time,’ and those guys create penetration. They puncture the pocket, and those guys are relentless at the defensive end position.”
Tackling a positive from Thursday night
Missouri bought an analytics program that calculates the percentage of tackles that the team misses in a given week, and it confirmed the eye test from Thursday: the Tigers tackled quite well.
“I think we did a stat, it was right at 15% or less missed tackles, which I think is really good,” Drinkwitz said. “Anything under that is probably one of the top 10 in the country.”
Particularly in the open field, Drinkwitz thought that Ty’Ron Hopper, Jaylon Carlies, Martez Manuel, Kris Abrams-Draine and notably Daylan Carnell — a redshirt freshman listed as the backup star who saw the field plenty Thursday night — tackled very well.
“That’s something that we really emphasized all of fall camp,” Drinkwitz said. “In order to be a good football team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, you have to tackle, and we’re not good enough to take shortcuts on any of those fundamentals.”
A test on the road
Missouri is 2-8 away from Faurot Field under Drinkwitz, which includes last year’s loss in the Armed Forces Bowl. Those two wins were against a South Carolina team that went 2-8 and a Vanderbilt team that went 2-10. Fair or not, that narrative will follow this team until it changes.
A Missouri team with many new faces, particularly on defense, faces a tough test on the road against a quality Kansas State team.
“There are some guys on our team who are very mature, that have handled road environments before, and I look for those guys to be leaders and bring the other guys along,” Drinkwitz said. “But we got a lot of new guys on our team, so this is the first time that this team has gone on the road.”
It will also be the first road game for true freshman Luther Burden, and Drinkwitz made sure to temper expectations for the young star receiver.
“Going and playing in front of 50,000 that don’t like us is gonna be a whole lot different than playing in front of 50,000 that do,” Drinkwitz said. “And again, he’s a young player, he’s got a lot of talent and ability, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. It’s gonna be a big test for him and all of us this week going on the road and playing in this environment.”
Update on Chance Luper
Missouri receiver Chance Luper is out of the hospital. Drinkwitz announced after the game Thursday that Luper would be out 6-8 weeks with an undisclosed illness, if not longer, and today he said he can’t put a timetable on the receiver’s return.
“In the doctor’s office, they’re talking about sending him to the ER, and he’s saying, ‘I can’t play tonight?’” Drinkwitz said.
Luper, who was set to start Thursday night, isn’t with the team yet because of the “uncomfortable part” of his illness, but Drinkwitz said he’s doing “great.” Luper’s teammates, specifically the captains, have kept him busy by reaching out to him and keeping him in good spirits.
“He’s gone through a lot since he’s been here, and he really had a great fall camp and earned his opportunity,” Drinkwitz said. “Sometimes that’s life. Life throws you unexpected curveballs.”