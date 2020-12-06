The latest installment of the Battle Line Rivalry had everything.
It had lots of offense with a combined 98 combined points, it had controversy with Missouri’s star Nick Bolton ejected for targeting and it had a frantic finish with Missouri’s kicker Harrison Mevis’ game-winning field goal as the clock expired.
It also had a late moment where Missouri looked to have given a game away in the final seconds. Linebacker Jamal Brooks, who was Bolton’s replacement, bobbled an Arkansas two-point conversion before it fell into the hands of Razorbacks receiver Mike Woods.
During previous years, an unlucky bounce that put Missouri at a one-point deficit with 42 seconds left would have signaled the end of another heart-wrenching loss.
“I told the team, ‘I’m going for two. We’re going to get this two-point conversion and go home,’” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.
Pittman and Arkansas might have thought the game was over, but coach Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri didn’t. Quarterback Connor Bazelak and the offense put together a quick-scoring drive that gave them a 50-48 win that was another example of the team’s resiliency this season.
“We said forget it. We're gonna go win this game. And that's what we did,” Drinkwitz said.
The game’s biggest storyline before kickoff was former MU coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom returning to Columbia, and it ended with Drinkwitz looking across the field to Pittman. The fellow first-year SEC coach put his head down as Mevis’ kick split the uprights and Drinkwitz's offense got the better of Odom’s defense.
"Do I think Barry called a bad 42 seconds? No,” Pittman said. “But we've got to cover them and we've got to get pressure.”
It was Missouri’s Senior Day and the seniors, along with Bolton who is a junior but will likely leave for the NFL Draft, got a reunion with the coach that recruited them to play in Columbia.
“We couldn't let them lose to coach Odom, honestly, and we made it happen,” Bazelak said.
Bazelak’s late drive gave Missouri its second double-digit comeback this season, and Missouri’s 17-point fourth-quarter comeback was the school’s largest in a game it won in regulation. Instead of folding under pressure in close games, Missouri has found a way to win with late clutch plays like Mevis’ kick off Joshua Bledsoe’s pass breakup to culminate a goal-line stand in an upset win over LSU. Those big plays have made Missouri shine late in close games.
“(Drinwitz) brings a lot of energy and a lot of swag and he allows us to to be us,” Bledsoe said. “That's a big thing he does.”
That comfort and unwavering swagger are shown in Missouri’s record of 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or less under Drinkwitz. The Tigers were 6-10 in those games during Odom's four years as head coach, and that discrepancy was only magnified with Odom’s defense being the victim of Missouri’s latest clutch win.
Players showed their appreciation for Odom, and there wasn’t any bad blood going into the contest. After all, Odom did recruit Bazelak and a vast majority of the team’s contributors.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him Saturday,” Bolton said last week. “I hope to shake his hand after the game and tell him thank you.”
The new energy and better record in close games isn’t as much an indictment on Odom’s tenure as it is a sign of possible progress for Missouri under Drinkwitz. If Missouri wins its last two games, it will have its best record since 2014. Odom set a good floor by making the team a solid middle of the pack SEC team. He was let go partially due to losing close games and not being able to be a contender in the SEC East.
Drinkwitz made that one of the long-term goals of the program, and with a win over Georgia next week, the team will finish second in the SEC East. That would be the team’s highest finish since they won the division in 2014. The new energy, a 2021 recruiting class in the nation’s top-20 according to Rivals and an impressive record in close games have given fans hopes that Missouri can leave the middle of the conference. Missouri also picked up a commitment of four-star safety Isaac Thompson on Friday over Michigan, Florida and Arkansas.
“I know Mizzou nation is getting excited about what we're doing, recruits are taking notice and we're not done yet,” Drinkwitz said.