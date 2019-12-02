Missouri true freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak has a torn ACL and will have surgery next week, according to a team spokesman. His status for spring practices is not yet known.
Bazelak suffered the injury in the second quarter of Friday's game against Arkansas when he tried to scramble and landed awkwardly on his knees. He had to be helped to the injury tent on the sideline at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The Arkansas game was Bazelak's first career start, filling in for an injured Kelly Bryant. At the time the injury occurred, he had completed seven of his nine passes 80 yards. Bazelak played in just three games this season, meaning he still has four years of eligibility remaining. A player can appear in up to four games and still be eligible for a redshirt season.
If he is healthy by the time the Tigers open camp late next summer, Bazelak is expected to compete for the starting job in 2020 with Shawn Robinson, who sat out the 2019 season after transferring from TCU, and Taylor Powell, who started against Georgia and replaced Bazelak against Arkansas.