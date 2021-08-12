The quarterbacks were alone on their side of the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex. Standing on the field closest to the indoor facilities, the five green jersey-sporting players took turns throwing into nets set up about 10 yards away. The defense and rest of the offense were off to their right on the next two fields. Special teams was even further away.
The quarterbacks went in the presumed order of their playing time this season. Starter Connor Bazelak went first, connecting on two of his four throws. Then it was backup Brady Cook’s turn. After that was true freshman Tyler Macon, rarely-used Jack Samsel and walk-on freshman Tommy Lock.
“Yeah, Tommy!” came a shout as Lock’s first throw sailed flush into the square at the top of the net. There was a friendly and consistent chatter throughout the drill and into the next. As one of the smallest position groups on the team, the quarterbacks have a more individualized perspective.
“The quarterback group, we’re pretty close,” Bazelak said. “We have a good relationship amongst us, and I think everyone of the quarterbacks does a good job of kind of bringing along guys and getting them to buy in for that day.”
Bazelak, coming off a season where he threw for 2,366 yards and seven touchdowns, has a different set of priorities than he did a year ago. At this time in 2020, he was in the midst of a battle with Shawn Robinson for the starting job while learning a new offense as a redshirt freshman. Now he’s the undisputed starter and wants to set the tone for the rest of quarterbacks, holding each other accountable during the long hours they spend with one another.
It’s a different image than what Bazelak typically strikes in public. Offensive lineman Case Cook described his quarterback as someone who’s guarded until he gets to know people. But Bazelak has made himself more available as an established part of the offense. He met with receivers three times a week in the offseason to work on routes. More recently, he's taken to running positional meetings instead of coaches, going over plays and game scenarios.
“He’s done an excellent job leading and being more vocal,” coach Eliah Drinkwtiz said.
Cook is the only other member of the group who has taken an SEC snap. Most of that action came in the past season when he relieved Bazelak in a blowout win over Vanderbilt, completing all four of his passing attempts for 62 yards and a touchdown. He was 7-9 passing at the Tigers’ most recent scrimmage.
Given his experience and increased familiarity with the offense, he appears to have a slight edge on Macon for the backup spot, but Drinkwitz indicated Thursday that it’s still an open competition between the two.
Macon, a four-star prospect from East St. Louis, enrolled at Missouri in the spring. Drinkwitz said after Thursday’s scrimmage that the dual-threat quarterback was “miles ahead” of where he was in March.
Whoever it ends up being will be in the traditional No. 2 role of having to be prepared to go in at a moment’s notice should anything happen to Bazelak, who tore his ACL at the end of 2019. That same year, Bazelak was thrust onto the field at Georgia in November to replace the ineffective Taylor Powell, who got the start after Kelly Bryant injured his hamstring.
“Obviously it’s the hardest thing to work on as a football player, whether that be visualizing and taking mental reps out on the field,” Cook said. “Whether that’s after a workout going out there and just kind of walking through plays. Just visualizing how it feels on a game day because I have felt that before and I’m able to replicate that feeling. So that’s really how you practice it.”