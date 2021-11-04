And then there were still three.
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak was listed as questionable on the Tigers’ weekly injury report Thursday, doing little to answer the question of whether or not he will start Saturday against No. 1 Georgia.
The starting QB was taken off injured midway through the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt and replaced by freshman Tyler Macon. Drinkwitz said Bazelak suffered a soft tissue injury in his postgame press conference.
Missouri closed its typically open Tuesday practice to media for the first time on a non-bye week this season. Drinkwitz said earlier this week practices Tuesday and Wednesday would determine Bazelak’s status on the injury report.
The Tigers are, it appears, still reluctant to declare him in or out.
If Bazelak is unable to play against Georgia, either Brady Cook and Tyler Macon will record their first SEC start.
But that looks set to be a game-time decision.
Cooper off of injury report
Mookie Cooper has had an injury-laden beginning to his Missouri career, finding himself on the injury report before five of Missouri’s eight games this season.
This is one of the rare week’s when he is off it.
Cooper was ruled out of the Vanderbilt game last Saturday on the weekly injury report, but carries no designation this week, suggesting he is in the clear to appear.
Three defenders to sit out Bulldog test
Defensive backs Shawn Robinson and Ishmael Burdine and defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. have been ruled out of the Georgia matchup.
All three were listed as doubtful before the Tigers faced Vanderbilt. None of them played.
Georgia LB Anderson suspended on rape allegations
Georgia football indefinitely suspended Adam Anderson after the linebacker was accused of rape, per a report from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.
A police investigation is still ongoing and Anderson has not been arrested.
According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report, a woman went to a house in Athens between midnight last Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. She said she woke up while Anderson was having sexual intercourse with her.
She reported the incident to the police later that day and told them it was not consensual, according to the report.
Anderson played for Georgia against Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Bulldogs’ starting linebacker led the team with 5 sacks through their opening eight games and has recorded 32 total tackles.