Missouri’s 12th practice of fall camp looked a little different than the 11 before it.
Instead of the usual location at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex fields, Thursday’s practice took place at Faurot Field, where the Tigers will open their season Sept. 4 against Central Michigan. But that wasn’t the only change, nor the most notable one.
Far more noteworthy was the absence of starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who missed the practice with “mild illness,” according to coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
“Don’t anticipate it being any longer than 24 hours, but obviously we’ll update it as it goes,” Drinkwitz said. “Did test for COVID, he is vaccinated, did a test just to make sure, but don’t believe that to be the case.”
Much looked and felt the same as practices went by.
Players clocked in on the punching bag as they made their way to the field, as per usual. Already working was kicker Harrison Mevis, who was practicing 50-yard field goals, and punter Grant McKinniss, who was booting balls further along the line. They congregated in a group for their daily warmup, led by two of Missouri’s three anointed captains, Case Cook and Martez Manuel. Four of Missouri’s five quarterbacks moved into their own group once that was done, as is the norm.
But the hole Bazelak left was significant. Despite that, some saw opportunity in his absence.
“This is football, no play is guaranteed,” wide receiver Keke Chism said. “You never know what can happen on each snap of the ball, so you always have to have that emergency ready. So I feel like today was a good day for us.”
Drinkwitz agreed that it provided valuable practice for the unpredictability of a season.
“Football is about adversity,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s not always going to be perfect, and it’s not always going to be ideal circumstances or situations, whether it’s the field conditions, or the health of your team or whatever it might be. Really, the only thing you can control is your response to that.”
Manuel “shocked and honored” to be named captain
When Manuel was called to the coach’s office, he initially thought it meant bad news.
When he arrived in the office and noticed that Cook was already present, he was sure of it.
But he was wrong. He was the second of three players to be called to the office that day, and the news was that he, along with Cook and Bazelak, had been voted by teammates as Missouri’s captains for the upcoming season.
“I was just really honored that my teammates thought that much of me,” Manuel said. ... “It has been a big dream of mine, being from here, to get that title.”
Manuel has long expressed his ambition to be a leader on the team, even prior to the announcement. The official title, he said, doesn’t change how he goes about his work.
And Drinkwitz wouldn’t want him to change, given his past.
“I think he’s always had it in him to be a leader,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s always been vocal and passionate about playing. I think through the offseason and the summer he really gained the respect of his teammates for how he cared about them and brought them along, too.”
Offense stalls, defense continues to improve
Despite a fast start to a scrimmage, Missouri left a lot to be desired offensively, according to its coach.
“Offense started fast,” Drinkwitz said. “Offensively, scored on first drive. The twos got a field goal, the threes got a touchdown, and then it kind of went downhill from there. The defense really stepped up.”
In an approximately 100-play scrimmage, Drinkwitz said that the defense totaled three turnovers and “maybe nine sacks.”
“I think the whole defensive back room is playing much better and continuing to improve,” Drinkwitz said. “But we’re asking them to do some stuff that is much different from what they’ve been doing in the past ... All of them have done a really nice job of grasping it.”
But without Bazelak for the first time in fall camp, there was clearly work to be done on the other end of the ball.
“And then offensively, we’ve got to continue to work on and figure out how to improve,” Drinkwitz said. “I told our guys afterwards, this is a real simulation. This stuff happens throughout the season and we’ve gotta be prepared to respond and do a better job than we did today.”