Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz named redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak the team’s starting quarterback in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday ahead of the team’s Week 3 game against No. 17 Louisiana State.
It marked the first time Drinkwitz has announced a starting quarterback before a game this season. The “OR” on the depth chart between Bazelak and redshirt junior Shawn Robinson has also been removed with Bazelak as the first string.
Robinson started the first two weeks, but Bazelak saw time in both games. Robinson took the field for the first two drives in Missouri’s 35-12 loss to Tennessee, but was 1-of-4 passing for 0 yards and had minus-4 yards rushing. Bazelak came in to start the second quarter and played the remainder of the game.
“I thought he handled the situation well,” Drinkwitz said of Bazelak. “. ... He gave us a chance and we’re going to stick with him.”
The Dayton, Ohio, product was 13-of-21 with 218 yards passing and an interception. He pushed the ball downfield and Drinkwitz said he was impressed with the way Bazelak and the offense moved the ball, particularly on third down.
“I think obviously my strength is my arm but I think another strength is just being able to manage the down and distance,” Bazelak said.
Still, Drinkwitz noted room for improvement in the Tigers’ passing attack.
“We were still under 60% completion, we didn’t throw a touchdown,” Drinkwitz said. “So there’s still a lot of work to be done. Not sure that that’s going to open anything up until we throw some touchdowns, until we’re more consistent scoring points.”
Drinkwitz and Bazelak had some familiarity before Drinkwitz took the job this season. Bazelak visited North Carolina State when Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator and Drinkwitz visited his high school, Archbishop Alter, once as well. Bazelak remembered watching Drinkwitz’s offense under Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley at North Carolina State.
“When we first saw each other when he got here we knew who each other were, and I thought that was good that we were familiar with each other,” Bazelak said. “I was familiar with his offense just from just watching football.”
Bazelak made a quick return to be ready to play after tearing his ACL in the 2019 season finale against Arkansas in November. Bazelak was able to go through rehab quickly and had his eye on winning the starting spot over the spring and summer.
“I had that mindset even the day after I tore my ACL,” he said. “I’m going to work to be the starter.”
Bazelak said he finally felt around 100% in June where he battled with Robinson for the starting job.
Robinson now moves to a backup role after being the starter coming out of fall camp, but it’s unclear how many snaps he’ll get. In the first two games, Drinkwitz played both quarterbacks for multiple drives.
“There’s going to be a place for Shawn,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s going to be situations, but I’m not going to give everybody the competitive advantage and tell you how we’re going to use every player. He’s a quarterback on our football team.”