Two days before Eliah Drinkwitz is scheduled to face his first SEC Media Day as Missouri's head coach, his starting quarterback, Connor Bazelak, was named as one of 30 quarterbacks in contention for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, per a news release Tuesday.
Bazelak, who will not be appearing in Hoover, Alabama, for Media Days, is one of three QBs in the SEC to make the list. Georgia's JT Daniels and Ole Miss' Matt Corral were also nominated.
In 10 games in the 2020 season, Bazelak completed 218 passes for 2,366 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
The redshirt sophomore was awarded 2020 Co-SEC Freshman of the Year and is one of seven underclassmen included on this year's preseason watchlist.