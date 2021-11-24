The two players that connected for Missouri’s game-winning two-point conversion against Florida have traded places on the Tigers’ injury report for Friday’s matchup against Arkansas.
Starting quarterback Connor Bazelak was left off the report Wednesday for the first time since the week leading up to the Vanderbilt game.
There was little speculation surrounding who would start under center against the Razorbacks — Bazelak, Brady Cook or Tyler Macon — after the starter took every snap against the Gators. A clean bill of health all but confirms Bazelak’s participation.
Tight end Daniel Parker Jr., meanwhile, is listed as questionable for the matchup less than a week after grabbing the all-important reception in overtime against Florida.
Parker Jr. is joined by defensive back Akayleb Evans as questionable. Evans missed the game against Florida with a soft-tissue injury, Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Right tackle Hyrin White and running back Elijah Young also are listed as 50/50 for Missouri’s next game.
Four players were ruled out against the Hogs on the injury report: defensive backs Ishmael Burdine and Chris Shearin, offensive tackle Bobby Lawrence and safety Shawn Robinson. All four players also were listed as out prior to the Florida matchup.