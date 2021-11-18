After starting at quarterback for Missouri’s win over South Carolina, Connor Bazelak moved from questionable to probable on the Week 12 injury report.
Bazelak confirmed during Wednesday’s offensive player media availability that his injury was to his leg but did not specify the region or what was wrong.
Otherwise, Ish Burdine and Shawn Robinson continue to be out. This will be the third consecutive game the two defensive backs miss this season. Their injuries are unknown.
DB Chris Shearin and offensive lineman Bobby Lawrence will also be out for Missouri’s game against Florida.
Badie, Banister named CoSIDA Academic All-District
Missouri seniors Tyler Badie and Barrett Banister were honored Thursday with College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District honors.
Badie graduated with a bachelor’s degree in spring 2021 with a degree in sport management and a 3.83 GPA. He is now seeking a master’s in athletic administration and positive coaching. Nominated for other academic achievement awards including the Campbell Trophy, Badie also made the 2020 CoSIDA All-District team.
Banister is also pursuing a master’s in the same areas as Badie. He earned his bachelor’s degree in spring 2021 in sport management with a 3.55 GPA. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native is also nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy which is awarded to an FBS player who started as a walk-on.