Missouri could be without starting quarterback Connor Bazelak for the second consecutive week.
Bazelak was once again listed as questionable on the team’s injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against South Carolina. He suffered a soft tissue injury in the fourth quarter of Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 30.
While Bazelak did participate in practice Tuesday — though how much is unknown outside the three periods open to media — MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the QB was not at 100%.
Right tackle Hyrin White and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo are also listed as questionable. It is the first time either of them has appeared on the injury report this season.
Cornerback Ish Burdine, safety Shawn Robinson and defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. all will be unavailable against the Gamecocks.
This is the second week all three are out.