Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week on Monday, the league announced.
The quarterback was a large contributor in Saturday’s 41-0 win over Vanderbilt, finishing the game with 318 passing yards and completing 81% of his passes.
This isn’t the first time Bazelak has won this award. He was also named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week after the Tigers’ 45-41 win over LSU in Week 3. He finished that game with similar marks — 406 yards passing, four touchdowns and 29 of 34 pass attempts completed.
SEC to announce rest of schedule Friday
On Monday, the SEC tweeted that it tentatively plans to release the conference’s remaining slate of games, which will be played Dec. 12 and 19, this Friday.
This means Missouri will finally know when it plays both Georgia and Mississippi State. Coming into the year, the Tigers were originally slated to play both teams, with Georgia coming to Columbia on Nov. 14 and the Tigers traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, this Saturday.
However, Missouri’s matchup with Georgia was postponed after the Tigers saw a significant drop in available defensive lineman due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
The SEC announced a revised schedule Friday, bringing Arkansas to Columbia at 11 a.m. this Saturday instead of Mississippi State. The Razorbacks’ original date with Missouri — last Saturday — was postponed due to contact tracing within the Arkansas program.
Fuller wins SEC special teams player of the week
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller was selected as the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. The announcement comes after Fuller made history in Columbia on Saturday, becoming the first woman to ever play in a Power Five football game.
Her second-half kickoff was her lone appearance for the Commodores, but she perfectly executed a 30-yard squib kick.