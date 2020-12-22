The Southeastern Conference coaches named Missouri redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak the freshman of the year in the league.
He split the award with Auburn’s Tank Bigsby, and Bazelak is the first Missouri player to win the award in the SEC. Receiver Jeremy Maclin won offensive freshman of the year in 2007 in the Big 12.
He has thrown for 2,366 yards, a mark that ranks fourth in the conference.
Linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat were named to the All-SEC first team.
Bolton is the first Missouri player to be on back-to-back first-team rosters since Michael Egnew in 2010 and 2011, also in the Big 12. Bolton leads the conference with 53 solo tackles, and his 95 total tackles are fifth-best. He will not play against Iowa in the Music City Bowl after declaring for the NFL Draft earlier this week.
Jeffcoat’s six sacks are the most by a Missouri defender since Charles Harris. He trails only Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. in the SEC this year.
Senior running back Larry Rountree III earned secon-team honors after posting 972 rushing yards in the regular season. His 14 rushing touchdowns rank third behind Alabama’s Najee Harris and South Carolina’s Will Harris. He is the first Missouri running back since Henry Josey to make an all-conference team.
Harrison Mevis and Bazelak made the All-Freshman team after Mevis made all 28 of his extra points and 17 of 20 field goal attempts. His 17 makes were one behind the conference lead.
Alabama's Nick Saban won coach of the year, DeVonta Smith took home offensive player of the year and Patrick Surtain II earned defensive player of the year.