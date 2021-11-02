If you’re waiting to hear whether or not Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is fit to return against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, don’t hold your breath.
Bazelak limped off the field midway through the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt this past Saturday. On Tuesday — before MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference — a team spokesperson announced that for the first time on a non-bye week that Tuesday’s practice would be completely closed to media.
Drinkwitz announced that the first concrete update on the quarterback’s status would come in Missouri’s regularly-scheduled injury report Thursday. The head coach said he didn’t know what Bazelak’s status is, and that it would take at least a day of practice to determine that.
“Let’s go practice Tuesday, I’ll have a lot more answers after today’s practice, see where we’re at,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ll practice Wednesday and see where we’re at. And then we’ll find out Thursday where the injury report is.”
Until then, Bazelak’s injury status is likely to remain unknown.
Bazelak suffered a soft tissue injury against the Commodores, and Drinkwitz didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the injury.
In the event that Bazelak sits out Saturday, it remains up in the air which backup quarterback — Tyler Macon or Brady Cook — will take the starting role.
Missouri hasn’t released a depth chart since it played Tennessee in the week leading up to the game Oct. 2. The last time there was one, Cook and Macon were separated by an “-or-,” designation, indicating that neither was preferred over the other.
Both Cook and Macon saw game time in the second half against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 18,each throwing a touchdown pass. Macon took the reins after Bazelak exited against Vanderbilt, running home a 2-yard score late in the game to put the Tigers out of reach.
If Missouri has to turn to one of them against the Bulldogs, it could be dependent on the situation or scheme
“Those guys have both been getting reps, and we had a plan that you saw unfold in front of you about how we were kinda gonna orchestrate the game should something happen to Connor, so that plan will just stay in place,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz also remained open to the idea of rotating the pair, but only if the situation called for it.
He did, however, allude to the aphorism, “if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have any.”
“We’re gonna play the best person who gives us the chance to win the game,” Dinkwitz said. “If we felt like multiple quarterbacks gave us a better chance to win the game, then we would do that. Up until this point that hasn’t been the case.”
But Missouri may not need to worry about that.
If Bazelak is fit to play, he will start.
“If you’re deemed ready to play, you’re ready to play,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz also made it clear that his mind is solely focused on Georgia, and that future games won’t come into play as he makes his mind up on whom to start.
“I have no idea about anything other than practice today. We’re talking about practice today,” Drinkwitz said. “I haven’t thought about what somebody has to do in order to prepare. ... I’m not worried about what’s happening in two weeks, or three weeks, or four weeks or 10 weeks down the road.
“Like, my focus is on how do I prepare my football team for today’s practice. Because that’s all we can control to execute what our plan is designed to beat the No. 1 team in the country.”
Tyler Badie elevated to permanent team captain
Drinkwitz announced that running back Tyler Badie was named as the fourth permanent team captain prior to the game against Vanderbilt.
“With Case (Cook) being injured — he’s still a captain — but we wanted to elevate somebody else to that position on the field,” Drinkwitz said. “And Tyler, through his work ethic, leadership and on-the-field play was well-deserving of that.”
Cook was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury during Missouri’s bye week. Badie joins Bazelak and defensive back Martez Manuel as team captains who are poised to play in MU’s final four games of the season.
“We announced it to the team on Tuesday (Oct. 26) and then Tyler spoke to the team,” Drinkwitz said. “They were very receptive, and then obviously he followed it up with a career performance.”