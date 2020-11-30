For Missouri, the rushing attack was the dominant force of the offense in Saturday’s 41-0 beatdown of Vanderbilt.
Four of the Tigers’ five touchdowns came on the ground, and running backs Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie both had big days, with Rountree rushing for 160 yards and Badie hitting the century mark in receiving yards.
However, in the midst of such standout performances, it was easy to overlook just how well Connor Bazelak played.
The Missouri quarterback finished 30-of-37 with 318 yards passing. He also completed passes to nine different players and his 153.3 passer efficiency rating was his second-highest this season.
As usual, Bazelak was quiet and understated, but his performance still caught attention. The Southeastern Conference named him Freshman of the Week on Monday.
The quarterback has established an efficient style of play, with a completion percentage that ranks top-five in the conference and No. 10 nationally. He’s handled much of this season the way he handled the Commodore defense on Saturday — quiet and composed, doing what he needs to put his team in a position to win.
Bazelak’s four-touchdown performance against LSU in Week 3 was his most notable outing, but his impact doesn’t always show up on paper. For example, he was able to lead the Missouri offense with a totally different brand of football the following week against Kentucky.
Bazelak only passed for 201 yards against the Wildcats and didn’t throw a touchdown in the 20-10 win, but he helped orchestrate drives of six, nine and seven minutes throughout that game, depleting a usually stout Kentucky defense. Drinkwitz was quick to note Bazelak’s poise and composure after the win.
“I thought he did a nice job not trying to force the ball,” Drinkwitz said. “I think sometimes our biggest coaching point with him was don’t get bored doing your job. Don’t get bored taking the check down, throwing the ball underneath.”
His season is even more impressive considering the circumstances.
Prior to this year, Bazelak threw just 21 attempts in three games during his redshirt year. In high school, Bazelak’s offense ran the wishbone, a run-first offense that saw him throw only a handful of times per game.
As a high school junior, Bazelak had 134 pass attempts. This season, he’s thrown 209 pass attempts in seven games.
Drinkwitz said in October that Missouri gave Bazelak the “lion’s share” of work during fall camp with the No. 2 offense to put him “in a microwave” as he quickly developed.
“I could be off on my statistics, (but) I believe he had less than 200 pass attempts as a senior in high school,” Drinkwitz said. “We had 200 pass attempts in our first two weeks of practice. Being able to get that much repetition is something that, as a quarterback, you grow from reps.”
Bazelak, too, has recognized the importance of this season, particularly in regards to his development.
“Next year, I’ll be a redshirt freshman, too, so I take these as free games to continue to get experience with an offense,” Bazelak said after a win against South Carolina. “(It’s) college experience against SEC opponents every single week, continue to grow relationships with the offensive line and receivers, and that’s super important.”
With three games left, it’s unlikely Bazelak’s performance plateaus, especially considering there are several other ways he’s yet to make an impact on the offense. In particular, he’s only thrown five touchdowns this season, which is second-to-last in the SEC.
As this season and Bazelak’s career progress, his continued development could take him from game manager to dominant force in the Missouri offense.