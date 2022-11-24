Against Kentucky on Nov. 5, Missouri's rushing game wasn't in a consistant stride. Cody Schrader took 21 carries for 65 yards, and Brady Cook picked up 17 yards on eight attempts.
And none of the backup running backs took one carry.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz felt as if the Tigers put too much work on the legs of their starting running back. Looking for a consistant No. 2 to take a load off Schrader, Drinkwitz tabbed Elijah Young and Nate Peat as two players to pick up snaps.
“We’ve got to get more out of our run game, whether that’s blocking or creating yards, so all of those things are on the table,” Drinkwitz said Nov. 8. “I do want to see how Nate and Elijah respond in practice this week and see if those guys can provide us some more depth.”
The following week at Tennessee, Young was more active in the play-calling, being on the field for 12 snaps — evenly split between run and pass plays. In those opportunities, the Knoxville, Tennessee, product carried the ball three times for 21 yards and reeled in two receptions for 10 yards.
“I love having him out there," Cook said Nov. 16. "He’s explosive, he's quick, he's smart.”
The next Saturday against New Mexico State, Young didn't play one down. With underclassmen and reserves seeing the field late, the running back with the second-most snaps behind Schrader was freshman Tavorus Jones with 12.
Peat played just six, sophomore BJ Harris played three, and they were the only other running backs to see the field. And while Drinkwitz didn't find that consistent back behind Schrader, he recognized the Truman State transfer's "best game of the year" was against the Aggies.
Schrader rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, grabbing another 47 yards through the air on four receptions. The running back was the level of consistency Drinkwitz admired when he handed him the keys to the position last month.
But looking at a rivalry game Friday, Missouri is not just trying to take back the Battle Line Trophy, it's also vying for immediate bowl eligibility
"It's going to be kind of like Game 7 of the World Series," Drinkwitz said. "We gotta put a right-hander in for this play and put a left hander in for this play. Whatever we got to do to win this game."
Drinkwitz isn't worried anymore on who will take those carries off of Schrader's back. Looking for the best running back in each situation — from speed on the edge to someone who runs down hill — Drinkwitz and running backs coach Curtis Luper are looking to find the best option available.
Luper calls his running back room the "Game Breakers," and while there isn't a defined backup role behind Schrader's workload, there are multiple options available: Young, Peat, Harris, Jones, Taj Butts and Michael Cox.
For the future of the position, Schrader is anticipated to return next season for the Tigers on scholarship. Drinkwitz noted Missouri will worry about a defined backup and "all that other stuff" in the spring.