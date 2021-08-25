Most predictions prior to fall camp as to whom Missouri would line up at wide receiver weren’t surprising.
Keke Chism and Mookie Cooper’s names could very well come printed on the paper as starters. Tauskie Dove earned enough plaudits over the early stages of the offseason to make him a safe enough bet, too. But there’s a whole host of eager faces challenging for spots.
Freshman Dominic Lovett impressed early and is unlikely to struggle for reps this season. Barrett Banister has been a consistent member of the group for four seasons, and that’s unlikely to change in Year 5. Four-star prospect JJ Hester is back from injury after redshirting, and Ja’Mori Maclin looked bright in camp before a broken forearm frayed the likelihood of him featuring in Missouri’s season opener.
And at least one other presumed MU backup apparently hasn’t settled for anonymity.
Chance Luper has caught the attention of his head coach and teammates in camp and gritted his way into contention this fall.
“I expect (Luper) to contribute significantly,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Wednesday. “He probably had the best camp of any wide receiver.”
Luper’s participation in 2020 was infrequent. He featured in four games and ended the season with a single reception. But that one contribution was memorable.
He reeled in a 69-yard catch against LSU as the Tigers toppled the reigning national champions. Only Dove amassed more total receiving yards in that game, notching 83 yards on six catches.
Luper’s lone haul in 2020 makes for an impressive yards-per-gain total. It was Missouri’s best of the season, it’ll come as no surprise. But lighthearted trivia aside, it provides context to claims his teammates made: He’s a potent deep-ball threat.
“I think he’s taken a real big step from Year 1 to Year 2,” Banister said. “I think the ways that you’ve seen that is attention to details, and just knowing exactly what to do and how to do it on each play. I think the next part of it is just going and taking that mindset and just executing it. I think he’s done a lot of good things for us in the vertical passing game and really brought a good bright spot to our room in that sense.”
Luper’s experience in his freshman campaign may have been limited, but experience is experience. And he’s hoping to use what he has in storage to showcase what he knows — what he showed — he can do.
“It helped me get my feet wet a little bit,” Luper said of his playing time in 2020. “I think I’ll be ready when the time comes to make pretty big plays.”
And opportunity to do so has presented itself. Missouri’s receiver room is stocked with options, but fall camp giveth and it taketh away.
“We were able to slide him into the slot position when (Cooper) and (Maclin) went down, and he really took advantage of his opportunity and his reps,” Drinkwitz said. ... “Him and (Connor) Bazelak have worked really hard together.”
Missouri’s offense has long been looking for a vertical threat. And if — perhaps when — Luper is on the field, Tigers fans should expect that to be his role.
The A team is still, by all accounts, going to see the most game time and the most targets. Starting quarterback Bazelak has nearly a year of experience with Chism and Dove — something he’ll be eager to capitalize on for the first time in his college career.
But Luper used the element of surprise to his advantage against LSU, and he might get more opportunities to catch opponents off guard.
Missouri’s receivers are deep and varied, and being spoiled for choice won’t keep Drinkwitz awake at night. More so than at this time last year, he has options.
And as fall camp winds down, those options are evidently becoming more credible and more likely to be deployed, with Luper seemingly leading the chasing pack.