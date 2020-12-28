Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton was an All-American in 2020, the Associated Press announced Monday.
Bolton was named to the AP's All-American second team. He's joins Iowa State junior Mike Rose and Oklahoma sophomore Nik Bonitto as another linebacker on the second team.
In total, the Southeastern Conference had 19 AP All-Americans this year, including Alabama and Florida quarterbacks Mac Jones and Kyle Trask. The Crimson Tide had eight total All-Americans, with Jones, running back Najee Harris and receiver DeVonta Smith all being listed as first-team. Florida had the next most, with Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarius Toney being listed.
On Dec. 21, Bolton announced that he would be forgoing his senior season and skipping Missouri's appearance in the Music City Bowl — which has since been cancelled — to begin preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. He joined offensive lineman Larry Borom as the two Tigers to declare for the draft.
Bolton finished the season with 95 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In total, Bolton has 224 tackles and 16 sacks in three seasons at Missouri.
Sporting News, CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus have all projected Bolton as a first-round prospect, with his highest projection being at No. 15 overall to the Tennessee Titans by Joal Ryan of 247Sports. He's been projected as low as a fourth-round pick as well.
McKinniss will take extra year of eligibility
Missouri senior punter Grant McKinniss announced Monday that he'll be returning to Columbia next year, taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility and punting for the Tigers in 2021.
Although McKinniss made his announcement official Monday, he told reporters Dec. 8 that he planned to return to Missouri for another year.
"I really think I just need more time to develop as a player," McKinniss said earlier this month. "Obviously, I want to play at the next level and I don't think I'm where I need to be to do that just yet."
McKinniss joins receiver Keke Chism as the second Missouri player to officially announce they'll be returning for an extra year of eligibility.
McKinniss punted 29 times in 2020, averaging 43.2 yards per punt. He had four 50-plus-yard punts and 14 that landed inside the 20-yard line. The Findlay, Ohio, product transferred to Missouri from Kentucky, where he spent his first three seasons.