Star Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Monday via Twitter.
Bolton, a first-team All-SEC pick last season and a player projected to be selected in the first two rounds of this upcoming spring’s draft, also announced he won’t play in the team’s bowl game. Missouri plays Iowa in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bolton was the heart and soul of the Tigers defense this fall with 95 tackles, 7½ tackles for loss and five passes defended in 10 games this season. Bolton is a candidate for a second straight All-SEC season and could earn All-American honors as well.
Jamal Brooks and Chad Bailey replaced Bolton in the second half of the team’s win over Arkansas on Dec. 5 after he was ejected for targeting and will be favorites to play in his place in the bowl game and to start next to linebacker Devin Nicholson next season.
Missouri redshirt junior offensive tackle Larry Borom announced Sunday via Twitter that he would forgo the rest of his time at Missouri and declare for the Draft, too.
Borom became a starter as a redshirt sophomore in the 2019 season and has started 19 of Missouri’s last 22 games. He was one of the top offensive tackles in the conference this season starting eight games while missing two with a lower leg injury. He played nearly every snap in the games he was available and only allowed one sack in 324 passing snaps this season. PerAccording to Pro Football Focus, he was the team’s highest graded player with a grade of 83.
Borom did not say whether he was playing in the Music City Bowl against Iowa on Dec. 30 in Nashville.
Javon Foster filled in for Borom when he was injured and would likely start in his place if Borom opts out of the team’s bowl game. Foster could be a favorite to start in Borom’s place next season. Hyrin White, who was unseated by Borom as a starter in the 2019 season but missed the 2020 season after having shoulder surgery, is another option at either tackle position.
Running back Larry Rountree III will play in Music City Bowl
Missouri’s senior running back Larry Rountree III will have one last game in a Missouri uniform.
He announced Sunday he would play in the Music City Bowl.
Rountree accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl and will likely leave after this season, even with an option to come back because this season doesn’t count toward a player’s eligibility. Rountree was Missouri’s offensive catalyst this season with a team-high 14 touchdowns and 927 yards rushing in 10 games this season. Senior safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie have both also accepted Senior Bowl invites and will likely depart this spring but neither have announced if they will play in the team’s bowl game yet.