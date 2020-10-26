Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive lineman Case Cook both won weekly awards from the Southeastern Conference for their performances this past week, the league office announced Monday.
Bolton and Cook were named defensive player and offensive lineman of the week following their performances in a 20-10 win over Kentucky.
The junior linebacker led all Tigers with seven tackles, playing every defensive snap in the win. Bolton also recorded Missouri’s lone sack and an additional quarterback hit.
Cook was part of an offensive line performance that allowed the Tigers to prioritize the ground game, as Missouri ran the ball 62 times for 220 yards. Cook played 94 total snaps, 92 of which were on the offense.