Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Bolton continues to impress
Former Missouri standout Nick Bolton is making a seamless transition from college to the pros.
The linebacker followed a solid debut in Week 1 by proving to be a bright spot on the Kansas City Chiefs defense as it fell 36-35 on the road to the Baltimore Ravens.
Bolton notched nine total tackles, behind only Class of 2014 draftee Anthony Hitchens and veteran safety Daniel Sorensen. His eight solo tackles, including one for loss, was second most on the roster.
He now has 16 total tackles on the season, tied for most on the Chiefs roster with Hitchens. His 12 solo tackles is a team high.
Okwuegbunam features in Denver win; Lock sits out
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was targeted four times by starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Okwuegbunam hauled in all four, totaling 24 yards, as the Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 to go 2-0 on the season.
Okwuegbunam had the same amount of receptions as fellow Denver TE Noah Fant, who went for 33 yards.
None of those passes came from the other former Missouri player on Denver’s roster, Drew Lock, who is still waiting for his first snap of the 2021 season.
Lock is behind Bridgewater on the pecking order, and is likely to stay that way heading into Week 3, as the quarterback went 26 of 34 for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and remained unbeaten in orange.
Rountree III goes backward in Week 2
After taking the second most snaps behind veteran running back Austin Ekeler in the opening week of the season, Larry Rountree III saw a decrease in carries in Week 2, when he and the Los Angles Chargers lost 20-17 against the Dallas Cowboys.
He had one rush in the second game of his NFL career, but it didn’t get very far. He was stopped before he could get back to the line of scrimmage.
Northwestern grad Justin Jackson took the bulk of the Chargers’ carries when Ekeler was off the field against the Cowboys, rushing four times for 21 yards.
Featured
Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Gillespie, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, had his first outing as a professional. It came and went in a flash, however, as the safety remained on the field for one snap, and one snap only. He made it count, recording an assist on a tackle to open his Raiders account.
Arizona Cardinals: LB Markus Golden, a second-round draft pick in 2015, recorded three tackles, two solo, for the Arizona Cardinals as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 to remain undefeated on the season. The linebacker now has four total tackles this season, in addition to one sack.
Cleveland Browns: DL Jordan Elliott recorded one tackle for the Browns as they defeated the Houston Texans 31-21. It was the 2020 third-round draft pick’s first tackle of the season.
Not featured
Chicago Bears: OT Larry Borom was placed on the Bears injured reserve list Friday and will miss a minimum of three games. He was assisted off the field with an ankle injury in Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
New England Patriots: Joshuah Bledsoe remains on the Patriots’ non-football injury list. The safety was selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Denver Broncos: RB Damarea Crockett was elevated to the active roster ahead of the Broncos’ game against Jacksonville but did not feature.