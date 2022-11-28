Rams Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates his interception with linebacker Willie Gay (50) against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Kansas City.

 Ed Zurga/The Associated Press

As the Kansas City Chiefs routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nick Bolton was once again a force for the top team in the AFC. The second-year linebacker led the Chiefs with 11 tackles, eight solo and one for loss, while also deflecting one pass.

Bolton — who picked up his first-career interception last week against the Los Angeles Chargers — collected another interception Sunday, continuing his terror on southern California opponents.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

