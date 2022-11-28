As the Kansas City Chiefs routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nick Bolton was once again a force for the top team in the AFC. The second-year linebacker led the Chiefs with 11 tackles, eight solo and one for loss, while also deflecting one pass.
Bolton — who picked up his first-career interception last week against the Los Angeles Chargers — collected another interception Sunday, continuing his terror on southern California opponents.
After the win, Bolton was asked about Missouri's victory over Arkansas on Saturday, which secured the Tigers bowl eligibility.
"I'm very excited. I've got two coaches on both sides I respect a lot — coach Drink and coach Odom," Bolton said. "I've got guys both sides of that rivalry as well. It was good seeing those guys go out there and compete. Always M-I-Z, baby."
The Chiefs also nominated Bolton for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award on Nov. 22. The award recognizes an NFL player each season for his outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field.
The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors program in February.
Others tacklers
Jordan Elliott put together one his most productive afternoons of the season, collecting three tackles, two solo and one for loss, with one sack and one quarterback hit in the Cleveland Browns' overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden totaled one tackle and two quarterback hits Sunday against the Chargers.
Transactions
Kendall Blanton was signed back to the Chiefs' practice squad Wednesday. The tight end was waived by the Rams on Nov. 8, staying with the franchise for only two more weeks, with his practice squad contract being terminated.
Blanton was on the Chiefs' practice squad for the first three weeks of September before he signed back with the Rams.
Injuries
Defensive end Charles Harris was out again with a groin injury for the Detroit Lions against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. On the opposing side, center Mitch Morse was out with an elbow injury.
New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe was inactive against the Minnesota Vikings. Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans was ruled out with a concussion he sustained two weeks prior.
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom saw action Sunday against the New York Jets. Borom filled in for Riley Reiff — who missed snaps with a shoulder injury. Reiff returned later in the contest.
Albert Okwuegbunam was inactive Sunday for the Denver Broncos after being active the two previous weeks. The third-year tight end didn't receive any snaps in those two contests. Safety Tyree Gillespie was inactive for the Jacksonville Jaguars, too.