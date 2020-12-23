The Associated Press named linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat to the first team All-SEC roster Wednesday. They both earned the same honor from the coaches Tuesday.
Bolton led the Southeastern Conference with 53 solo tackles and had the fifth most total tackles with 95. Although he will not play against Iowa in the Music City Bowl after declaring for the NFL Draft, he will leave as one of Missouri's top defenders since they joined the conference.
Jeffcoat made the list after an impressive six sacks. That figure is the most by a Missouri defender since Charles Harris in 2016. Only Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. has more in the SEC this year.