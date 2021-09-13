Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Bolton shines in Chiefs debut
Missouri’s highest overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft didn’t waste time getting involved.
Standout linebacker Nick Bolton recorded seven tackles in his Kansas City debut, as the Chiefs beat Cleveland 33-29 at home. Bolton’s tackle total was tied for most on the Chiefs defense alongside second-year corner L’darius Sneed and defensive back Juan Thornhill.
Four of Bolton’s tackles were solo efforts. He notched his first tackle for loss in the pros within the first five minutes of his first start, dragging down Browns running back Nick Chubb.
On the opposing sideline, former Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott played 27 snaps on the Cleveland line, 42% of its total workload.
Okwuegbunam scores in Game 1, Lock sits out
The Denver Broncos had one former Tiger on the field in Week 1, but unlike much of last season, it wasn’t the quarterback.
Drew Lock didn’t field a snap as the Broncos beat the New York Giants 27-13. Instead, Denver stuck with Teddy Bridgewater, who they named the starter Aug. 25, for the entire game.
But there was still Missouri presence on Denver’s offense, as Albert Okwuegbunam featured prominently at tight end.
He scored a touchdown in the third quarter to put the Broncos up 10. He had three receptions for 16 yards and also had one fumble.
Rountree off to winning start
Larry Rountree III looks set to be the go-to guy behind starting running back Austin Ekeler on the Los Angeles Chargers this season.
Rountree had eight carries as the Chargers beat the Washington Football Team 20-16, rushing for 27 yards. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry, just shy of Ekeler’s 3.8-yard average on 15 attempts.
Former Missouri QB Chase Daniel wasn’t involved in the matchup, as starter Justin Herbert fielded all 81 snaps.
Borom injured in Bears debut
Larry Borom featured at left tackle as the Bears opened the season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams but didn’t make it to the end of the game.
He was assisted off the field in the third quarter with an ankle injury. It’s still unknown if he will return for the Bears’ second game of the season at home against Cincinnati.
Borom was on the field when David Montgomery rushed in for Chicago’s first score of the season.
Featured
Arizona Cardinals: Linebacker Markus Golden had one fumble recovery and an assisted tackle in the Arizona Cardinals’ 38-17 win against the Tennessee Titans.
Detroit Lions: Charles Harris played 15 snaps (27%) at linebacker and on more than half of the special teams plays as Detroit lost to San Francisco 41-33.
Not featured
New England Patriots: Center Joshuah Bledsoe, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, didn’t play for New England in its loss to Miami.