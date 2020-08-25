Nick Bolton continued his run on preseason watchlists and accolades Tuesday, as The Associated Press named him a second-team preseason All-American.
BREAKING: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard top AP preseason All-America team that includes 23 who won't play this fall.Read more from @ralphDrussoAP >> https://t.co/Mn43DjKCS1 pic.twitter.com/ReFLyXfnQS— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 25, 2020
The junior linebacker is one of 10 Southeastern Conference players to make either preseason All-American team. Seven SEC student-athletes appear on the AP's first team, and three — including Bolton — appear on the second team.
After leading the SEC in tackles last season, Bolton was named first team all-conference and a third-team All-American. He's also on the 2020 Nagurski and Butkus award watchlists — given to the best defensive player and linebacker in the country, respectively. He was also named a 2020 preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports.
As a sophomore, Bolton's role expanded after middle linebacker Cale Garrett suffered a season-ending pectoral injury. Bolton played in 12 games and had 7½ tackles for loss and two interceptions. He was also named the SEC's defensive player of the week after a 10-tackle, two-interception game against West Virginia in Week 2.
Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters told reporters Friday that Bolton hasn't missed much of a step so far through fall camp.
"He looks like 'the guy,' you know?," Walters said. "Nick Bolton is Nick Bolton, and that's all he needs to be for us. He's picking up right where he left off last year."
Bolton, who is widely considered a top-tier 2021 NFL Draft prospect, also told reporters Friday that he hasn't had any conversations about opting out of the upcoming season and is focusing on his pro prospects.
"I feel like we have more to prove as a team, as a unit, this coming season," Bolton said. "So I've just been trying to take every day getting a little better, help my teammates get better, and hopefully, Sept. 26, we kick off at 100%."