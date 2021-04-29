Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.
The Frisco, Texas native was largely projected to go in the late first or early second round. Five linebackers were taken, beginning with Penn State’s Micah Parsons going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12. The last two picks of the night also play the position: Jayson Oweh of Penn State and Joe Tryon of Washington, who were selected by the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.
ESPN ranks Bolton as the second-best inside linebacker still available after Day 1.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who sent inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky to run Bolton through drills at Missouri’s pro day March 22, took Alabama running back Najee Harris with their pick at No. 24. Bolton said after the pro day that he had heard from two-thirds of teams in the league.
“It’d be a great experience to be a first-round pick, but at the end of the day, once you go in, put the logo on your helmet, nobody really cares where you were picked,” he said at the time.
Harris was one of 12 players from the Southeastern Conference and seven from Alabama to come off the board. Missouri’s last first-rounder was Charles Harris in 2017.
The draft will continue with Rounds 2 and 3 Friday at 6 p.m. CDT.