You never forget your first.
For Missouri, nine rostered players have their first bowl win out of the way. All nine of those players won with another program, transferring to Missouri in the past two years.
Players like Barrett Banister and Darius Robinson are vying for a postseason win in possibly their last game together. And others like Brady Cook — who made his first career start in last year’s bowl game — Kris Abrams-Draine and Arden Walker are also hungry for a third trophy this season, with victories against South Carolina and Arkansas already completed.
Banister, a sixth-year wide receiver, was rostered for three bowl games in the past five years — contests in which the Tigers were routed by Texas in the Texas Bowl, topped by Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl and edged by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.
But Banister isn’t just looking to please himself with a Gasparilla Bowl victory; he wants a win to springboard the program into next season, capturing five of its last seven, with close loses also showing signs of improvement.
“This season’s been a lot of peaks and valleys,” Banister said. “You just hope that the stuff that you do at this time of the year can translate to the guys coming and they can use this momentum to do good next year.”
With MU facing off against Wake Forest on Friday, Banister reiterated that the Tigers are going to compete. Even though Missouri lost three players to NFL Draft preparation, a primary offensive target in Dominic Lovett and other players that provided depth, Banister believes it is built for the challenge.
“It’s not many times in this year that you get to write the first page of history in sports,” Banister said.
Through the ups and downs, Banister is grateful for his six seasons in black and gold. He built relationships with players from all walks of life. Meeting a player like Robinson, who hails from Detroit, is what Banister believes sports are all about.
“It’s all part of the journey that only I could have dreamed of as a kid,” Banister said. “And it’s been so much fun, and the relationships that I’ve built here are something that I’ll forever treasure.”
Robinson is in a similar boat as Banister in regard to never winning a postseason game with Missouri, but it’s his decision whether or not 2022 is his last season with the Tigers, as professional aspirations brew in his mind.
To Robinson, it’s no secret Missouri needs a win. The last bowl win for the Tigers came against Minnesota in the 2014 Citrus Bowl, and that success former Missouri seniors achieved is what Robinson hopes to end his fourth chapter with Friday.
“We just have to find a way to win at any cost,” Robinson said. “I don’t really care about my personal performance as long as we win.”
If this is Robinson’s last game with his Missouri teammates, he wants to go out on a high note. A Class of 2019 recruit, Robinson looked back on his early enrollment in January that year as a 17-year-old defensive lineman.
From his family’s sacrifices to the growth he made, Robinson reminisced on all of the pieces to his Missouri career Nov. 25 after the Tigers defeated Arkansas at Memorial Stadium.
“I was just thinking if this was my last at Faurot, how would I cherish it?” Robinson said. “This place has been nothing but good to me.”
Lining up next to Robinson is Oklahoma State transfer Jayden Jernigan, no stranger to conference championships nor bowl bouts. Last season, Jernigan faced off against Baylor, which rostered now-Missouri defensive tackle Josh Landry, in the Big 12 championship game, and also took on Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in January.
Jernigan and Landry talk about the game often, as Oklahoma State was stopped short of victory in the final seconds. But as transfer players like Jernigan, Landry, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Williams and Tyler Stephens, among others, have won a bowl game, Robinson thinks conversation is key.
“We have so many transfers that have been in different situations, so I think it’s big to just have conversation,” Robinson said.
A win is important to Cook. Looking back on the Armed Forces Bowl, he noted both sides of the ball needed to finish their jobs, as a missed 2-point conversion on the offensive side and an unstopped drive on the defensive side put the Tigers on the path to defeat.
“It’s the first time that we’ve met,” Cook said. “You’ve got to set the standard for this matchup, and this will go down in the history books for many years.”
Similar to other players looking for more action in the Gasparilla Bowl, Cook believes his play in the Armed Forces Bowl last year was a springboard to him earning the opportunity to start in 2022.
For Abrams-Draine, a one-time bowl runner-up, a postseason loss weighs on him, as the momentum of a win carries into the next regular season seven months later.
“We always think about the last thing we put out,” Abrams-Draine said.
While off-the-field activities bring extra enjoyment to bowl week festivities, redshirt freshman defensive end Walker, who will see an increase in snaps, knows the mission: win.
“It’s about setting the tone for what’s to come next year,” Walker said, “and what we can do to show our abilities to the coaches to improve ourselves. It’s a coming-out game, to be honest.”
Excluding three NFL opt-outs, there are 105 players rostered for Missouri as of Wednesday. Nine of those have tasted a bowl win, while a few others were members of postseason-caliber teams elsewhere.
And as a few Tigers line up for the last time in black and gold, a win in the Gasparilla Bowl not only sends them off on the right note ... but paves the way for success in 2023.