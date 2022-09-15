Mykol Clark reaches for Brady Cook (copy)

Louisiana Tech’s Mykol Clark reaches for Brady Cook on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium. Cook was listed on the Week 3 injury report Thursday.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Missouri released its injury report Thursday ahead of its Saturday contest with Abilene Christian. Three new Tigers joined the list: quarterback Brady Cook, linebacker Chad Bailey and left guard Xavier Delgado.

Cook and Bailey are listed as probable for the matchup. Delgado is marked as questionable.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

