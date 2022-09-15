Missouri released its injury report Thursday ahead of its Saturday contest with Abilene Christian. Three new Tigers joined the list: quarterback Brady Cook, linebacker Chad Bailey and left guard Xavier Delgado.
Cook and Bailey are listed as probable for the matchup. Delgado is marked as questionable.
Cook practiced Tuesday and Wednesday for the Tigers but took a couple of plays off Saturday after taking hits in the pocket and on scrambles. Jack Abraham has been the first quarterback off the bench thus far this season.
There are no indications or reports for Bailey’s listing. The senior has been one of the best linebackers in the Southeastern Conference through two weeks — graded as the second-best (77.2) by Pro Football Focus.
Xavier Delgado was helped off the field with an injury against Kansas State. Coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t have much of an update postgame Saturday or during Tuesday’s weekly press conference.
Delgado returned to play the next drive but didn’t stay on the field much longer for Missouri heading into the fourth quarter. Junior Luke Griffin is listed on the depth chart as the backup left guard.
Starting wide receiver Chance Luper and transfer wide receiver Demariyon Houston remain out along with lineman Hyrin White — who expects a decision on his season status by the bye week.
In White’s absense, graduate student Zeke Powell has started the first two games at the right tackle position. Powell has grown on the offensive line with the aid of White, calling him his best friend and noting how the two have provided constructive criticism to one other.
“We both give each other pointers,” Powell said Wednesday. “We’re cool; we have really no ego into it. Wherever he sees me going wrong, he helps me.”
Defensive end Ky Montgomery remains out while recovering from a torn left ACL. The redshirt freshman likely won’t see a starting role in his return with transfers and upperclassmen flooding the rotating positions on the line.