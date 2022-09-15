Mykol Clark reaches for Brady Cook (copy)

Louisiana Tech’s Mykol Clark reaches for Brady Cook on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium. Cook was listed on the Week 3 injury report Thursday.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Missouri released its injury report Thursday ahead of its Saturday contest with Abilene Christian. Three new Tigers joined the list: linebacker Chad Bailey, quarterback Brady Cook and left guard Xavier Delgado.

Cook practiced Tuesday and Wednesday for the Tigers but took a couple plays off Saturday after taking hits in the pocket and on scrambles. Jack Abraham has been the first quarterback off the bench thus far this season.

