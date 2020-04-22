The 2020 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night, will see its share of quarterbacks enter the league.
LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert all are considered locks to go in the first round. And Utah State's Jordan Love, Georgia's Jake Fromm and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts are in the conversation as last-minute risers or high-value second-day picks.
One interesting quarterback, however, hasn't entered that conversation. In fact, Missouri's Kelly Bryant hasn't generated much pre-draft conversation at all.
The once-heralded Clemson transfer — the quarterback DeShaun Watson said will be better than him — came to Columbia in part to prepare for the next level under then-offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, who could cater the Missouri offense to his strengths.
"(Bryant) could have been kind of what Jalen Hurts ended up being," Shane Hallam, draft analyst for Steel City Insider, said. "(Hurts) is probably gonna go day two but could go in the first round.
"That could've been Kelly Bryant with the right performance."
That isn't quite how the 2019 season unfolded for him, however. The chance for Bryant to cement his stock (much like Drew Lock did a season prior) vanished as he battled injuries late in the season and Missouri's year fell from potential greatness to mediocrity.
"It wasn't the worst-case scenario by any means, but I think he definitely didn't help his draft stock this season in terms of his performance," said Hallam, who has Bryant graded as a seventh-round prospect.
As Bryant's stock sits on the fringe of draft-able, The Missourian spoke with Hallam and Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline, as well as broke down some of Bryant's performances to see what got him there.
The good
Hallam noted some crucial intangibles as part of Bryant's game that might not show up on film. The analyst said his toughness — he played through two different injuries in 2019 — and experience, particularly in two different offenses in college, will pay dividends.
Hallam and Pauline both noted Bryant's athleticism and good arm strength, with Hallam particularly praising his ability to get the ball downfield and do so accurately.
Bryant's athleticism shows up most significantly on film when he gets out of the pocket.
On this designed option run, Bryant reads South Carolina's defensive end, who bites on the fake handoff to Tyler Badie. After following some key blocks, he is able to plow his way down the field for a near score.
Bryant runs well. He ran a 4.69 40 at the NFL Combine and he has a frame that can take contact (he's 6-foot-3, 225 pounds), so NFL defenses will have to take him into account as a rushing threat, and that shows on film. Bryant appears to get opposing defenses to bite on read options and play actions on a consistent basis.
The quarterback is also mobile enough to adjust in the pocket and throw on the run.
Earlier in the same game, Bryant gives the offense a kick-start on a rollout pass play, as he finds a wide-open Jonathan Nance for a first down. It's a fairly uncomplicated example, but that mobility and throwing ability are valuable in a modern NFL offense.
Bryant also flashes what Pauline said is an "NFL arm" at times.
The play above was Bryant's first touchdown pass in a 38-7 win over West Virginia. It went 26 yards before landing in the hands of Albert Okwuegbunam.
What's most notable about this throw isn't necessarily the distance it travels, but its trajectory and place. Bryant's ability to float the ball over the top of the safety chasing down Okwuegbunam is a technique he needs to execute consistently to be an NFL quarterback. It's also clear Bryant reads the field before making the throw and anticipates the route well.
In the same game, Bryant succeeded in similar scenarios, including finding Okwuegbunam for a 16-yard score, zipping the ball over the middle of the defense while facing pressure.
He also found Nance for an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone on a similarly long pass. However, that one was called back because Nance landed out of bounds.
The bad
The missed touchdown pass to Nance against West Virginia raises a key issue with Bryant that both Pauline and Hallam acknowledged: accuracy.
In his case, the accuracy issues largely have to do with ball placement.
Once again in the West Virginia game, Bryant finds Barrett Banister across the middle on a slant, but after the wideout gets bumped off his route, Bryant throws behind him. It takes Banister out of his stride and he has to cut back for the catch. Instead of a potential first down and big gain, the play results in a couple of yards and a third-and-short scenario.
This is possibly Bryant's biggest issue, and it will need development and correction if he wants to succeed in the NFL. The silver lining here is that it appears to be a matter of consistency, thus correctable. Sometimes, Bryant's touch and placement look sharp, but then, just when he seems to be finding his rhythm, he makes throws like the one to Banister and slows the pace of his offense.
The other issue of great significance for Bryant is his decision-making.
In the clip above, Missouri is facing a third-and-3 in the red zone. All it needs is a few yards to get a new set of downs.
With apparent pressure coming from Bryant's left, he makes a bad read and heads straight into two defenders diving for his feet. Had the ball gone to Tyler Badie, the running back, the play likely would have resulted in a first down, and possibly pay dirt.
At that point, it's clear Bryant should take the hit and get wrapped up for minimal damage. Instead he stays on his feet and runs backwards in an attempt to keep the play alive, exacerbating the situation. After getting tackled, Missouri faces fourth-and-10, and the Tigers miss out on points altogether as Tucker McCann misses the ensuing 37-yard field goal attempt.
Again, in his one season in Columbia, Bryant showed flashes of a quarterback with great poise who keeps his eyes up in the pocket and moves fluidly in the face of trouble. But there were also plays like the one above peppered into his performances.
The conclusions
So, what's the verdict on Bryant?
"I think he's still what he is," Pauline said. "He's a late round prospect.
"He's got a good amount of upside, but he's someone that's going to need a bit of work before he's NFL ready. Now, whether that bit of work means he's selected in the sixth, seventh round and sits on the bench for the year or ends up on the practice squad, that's still to be determined, but he's going to get a shot."
That bit of work includes a number of problems to fix. Generalities such as consistency and decision-making are on Bryant's list of issues, but so are particulars such as ball placement and release. Hallam said he sees a real possibility of some of those issues being resolved.
"I think he's a player that you need to bring in and really break down and kind of build back up," Hallam said.
One of those break-down-and-build-back-up areas, Hallam said, is Bryant's release, which he noted as long.
"I think that could correct a lot of those issues," he said.
So, what's the best-case scenario for the former Tiger? For Hallam, it's a late-round selection and a spot on a practice squad.
"Use him on the scout team when you're facing a Lamar Jackson or Russell Wilson," Hallam said. "I think that would be the best case scenario for him to stick in the NFL."