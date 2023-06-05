Cardinals Broncos Football

Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett (28) runs against the Arizona Cardinals on December 18 in Denver.

 Bart Young/The Associated Press

The Denver Broncos waived former Mizzou running back Damarea Crockett on Monday.

Crockett played for Missouri from 2016-18. His 1,062 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns were program records for a freshman. He rushed for 2,178 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons at MU.

