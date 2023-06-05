The Denver Broncos waived former Mizzou running back Damarea Crockett on Monday.
Crockett played for Missouri from 2016-18. His 1,062 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns were program records for a freshman. He rushed for 2,178 yards and 19 touchdowns over three seasons at MU.
Crockett played 12 games with the Broncos in 2021, seeing the field mostly on special teams. He rushed for seven yards on three attempts.
Following the 2019 NFL Draft, Crockett signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He has also played for the Oakland Raiders (2019) and Green Bay Packers (2019-20).