ATLANTA — Last season, the veterans of the Missouri football team faced yet another difficult SEC slate, a defensive coordinator change, navigating the early stages of name, image and likeness and a more active transfer portal than ever before.
But the test that cracked defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire this offseason: eating a crawfish.
“I didn’t try it, personally,” McGuire said. “I was too scared but I saw other people step out of their comfort zone so it was good for them.”
McGuire’s hesitancy to taste the crustacean was at a crawfish boil held by the team. One of many events that defensive back Martez Manuel said helped contribute to a positive team environment ahead of fall camp.
“I think we’ve built a bond, like Coach (Eliah Drinkwitz) said, ‘through brotherhood and ball,’” Manuel said. “Every Wednesday, we have food trucks and we have games and we’re just all spending time together.”
Manuel and McGuire spoke to local media on Day 1 of SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta. They shared their goals for continued growth for the Tigers despite changes within the program, in order to help MU make the jump to a higher tier of play.
“I feel like ever since I’ve been at Mizzou we just been building up slowly but consistently, and that’s one thing we take pride in,” McGuire said. “We’re putting in the work and we’re still doing it and not getting complacent or satisfied.”
It is easy to get complacent or even tempted to leave a program that will see its third defensive coordinator in three years. Blake Baker was promoted to the role in February shortly after being hired as safeties coach. Baker replaced Steve Wilks, who took a job with the Carolina Panthers.
While some players might get frustrated at a lack of consistency among the coaching staff, Manuel said that learning from some of the defensive struggles last season with another new coach will benefit the team.
“I feel like it teaches me and my teammates that we have to pay attention to the details more, because they matter,” Manuel said. “Last year, I feel like, not that we didn’t pay attention to details, but we weren’t probably as precise on them and now we know the expectation.”
Wide receiver leadership
If there is one player on MU’s roster whom the spotlight shines brightest on, it is Luther Burden III. One of the highest-ranked recruits in MU football history, the five-star East St. Louis product is set to begin his first campaign this fall in a relatively young wide receiver room.
That adds another layer of pressure on the shoulders of senior and leading returner Tauskie Dove and graduate student Barrett Banister, who is entering his sixth season with the Tigers. The two will be tasked to help Burden and the rest of the Missouri youngsters settle into the college game.
“I think the thing that you try and tell these guys is, ‘You’ve had a process that’s gotten you to this point so far. Just keep sticking with that process, keep working with the team and how we’re working, and good things are gonna happen,’” Banister said.
Banister and the rest of the receivers also have the challenge of working on their games without yet knowing who the starting quarterback will be.
“We do a great job of everyone just kind of rotating who they’re going with,” Banister said. “Because at the end of the day, that’s how it could happen in the season.”
Banister, who sometimes sounds more like a coach than a fellow member of the receiver room, also said its key to not only mentor the younger players but also to listen.
“If there’s a sophomore on this team that sees something that I’m doing and I’m not doing it correctly and they correct me on it, why should I respond with an excuse?” Banister said. “I need to listen to him, understand what he’s saying and respond accordingly to that.”
On the team’s culture, Banister echoed his fellow experienced teammates, saying that the 2022 squad is heading in the right direction.
Banister said the team’s work with The Program, a veteran-owned leadership development group, has helped keep players more accountable, which he said the team has struggled with in the past.
“One of the things that they told us in (The Program) was, ‘Don’t listen to respond; listen to understand,’” Banister said. “And so I think that’s been something that I’ve seen a lot of growth on our team from.”
Questions for MU still remain. Who will start at quarterback? Running back? How will Baker adjust to his new role? How will the numerous transfers and players from the best recruiting class in school history pan out? Can the Tigers finally make the jump past .500 for the first time under Drinkwitz’s tenure?
Those answers will make themselves loud and clear quickly in a conference like the SEC. There is a lot of pressure on this year’s group, a group Drinkwitz said was “the most talented that we’ve been since I’ve been there.”
The players who joined their third-year head coach for SEC Media Days made their intentions for the season clear. In today’s college football landscape, the opportunity to transfer is easier than ever before. MU, however, has several examples of players willing to stick it out through turbulent circumstances.
“We have (an) unbreakable bond,” McGuire said. “And that’s something that’s priceless within itself. We know everything that we’ve been through with the program at Mizzou. We always push each other.”