Kentucky’s season opener against Miami (Ohio) was actually closer than expected through one half. The Wildcats only led 13-10 at home against their MAC opponent, with the Redhawks threatening an upset.
In his first collegiate game, true freshman receiver and kick returner Barion Brown decided enough was enough.
Brown caught the ball like he was catching a pass, with his palms facing the sky at the goal line, almost in line with the numbers on the near side. He found a wide-open lane at the 15 and ran through it, veering toward the far sideline at the 20. A would-be tackler squared up to tackle him at the 25, but Brown cut left and ran right by him.
Only one more man to beat — the kicker.
By the time he reached the opposite 40, Brown was gone. He reached a speed of 22 mph on the return, the fastest in college football in Week 1, on his way to his first touchdown.
Brown headlines what Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz called the most explosive return game in the country, along with South Carolina. He has nine returns for 329 yards, including the 100-yard touchdown.
Drinkwitz knows his kickoff unit is far from where it needs to be — particularly heading into Saturday’s game against the Wildcats.
“I think it’s a combination of inconsistency in ball placement,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, we kicked one out-of-bounds, we kicked one in the middle of the field. We gotta be better on that. And then our coverage unit can’t rely on Sean (Koetting) kicking a touchback every time. We gotta take every approach like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna have to go tackle this inside the 20.’”
The kickoff into the middle of the field came after Missouri went up 17-0 against South Carolina. Xavier Legette returned it 55 yards to the Tigers’ 44. Fortunately for Missouri, a holding penalty canceled out the play.
In Brown’s most impressive kick-returning game — a Week 5 loss to Ole Miss — the Rebels kicked it to the middle near the end of the first quarter. Brown found a seam to the left at the 20, made one cut and was off to the races. He almost took it to the house, but a lone coverage man grabbed and hung onto his shoulder pad by a thread, wrestling him down inside the Ole Miss 15.
Later, Ole Miss tried kicking it toward the sideline, but the wind knocked it down to about the 8-yard line. Brown ran to the 40 along the left sideline, juked the kicker and cut toward the middle of the field. He would have taken it all the way if his own man didn’t trip him up at the Ole Miss 45.
Brown’s explosiveness, speed and craftiness as a kick returner can dramatically alter the game Saturday if the Tigers aren’t careful, and Drinkwitz knows it.
“That’s kind of a point of emphasis this week,” Drinkwitz said. “And I think you’ll also see some changes to the guys, the personnel, to continue to create competition.”