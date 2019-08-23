Fall camp has ended and the fun is about to begin. The Aug. 31 trip to Wyoming will provide Tigers' fans with their first opportunity to see the 2019 Missouri football team and, perhaps more importantly, the first chance to see quarterback Kelly Bryant in a real game (6:30 p.m. a week from Saturday, on the CBS Sports Network).
Bryant, who transferred this past season from Clemson, will make his debut as a Tiger in Laramie. He gives Missouri its first new starting quarterback since Drew Lock took over as a freshman in 2015.
He is expected to bring a dual pass/run threat to the Missouri offense in addition to a boost in the leadership category.
“Coming in, he was a little shy," tight end Daniel Parker Jr. said. "But now, he is taking that leader role and everybody looks up to him. He has got everybody behind him ready to go.”
Missouri coach Barry Odom said he saw improvement from Bryant each day of camp and came away impressed with Bryant’s work in the spring.
“He works, he likes balling and he likes to practice,” Odom said. “We've got a number of guys we’re excited to see in the first action, and he’d be one of them.”
There are other young players who fit that bill, too, as Missouri prepares for its first game of the season.
Freshman defensive end Isaiah McGuire is one. Defensive lineman Jordan Elliot said McGuire has impressed him through fall camp.
“He has been doing really well this camp,” Elliot said. “His technique is real good. It’s advanced for his age. I feel like this year he is really going to contribute.”
Rivals and 247Sports each gave McGuire, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman, a 3-star rating coming out of high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Another freshman, wide receiver Maurice Massey, also impressed in fall camp. Parker made Massey one of his two picks for players who stood out in camp.
“That’s a dog right there,” Parker Jr. said. “I can’t wait to see what he does his freshman year.”
A graduate of Kirkwood, Massey has made several impressive catches throughout camp. He has proven that he has one-handed catches in his arsenal. He brings height to the position as well, standing at 6-foot-3.
Parker Jr. also tabbed freshman tight end Niko Hea as a camp standout. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound native of St. Louis played for Christian Brothers College High School, where he and the Cadets won back-to-back Class 6 state championships the past two seasons. He received a 3-star rating from 247Sports in high school.
With Hea's contributions and healthy starters in Albert Okwuegbunam and Parker, Missouri has plenty of options in its tight end group.
“I have a different feeling about our offense when all of the pieces are there on the field together,” Parker Jr. said. “Everything comes together at one time.”
And it’s just in time for the start of the season as another fall camp comes to an end.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.