In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head.
It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy awarded to the winner of the annual Missouri-South Carolina rivalry game. Missouri had just beaten the team from Columbia, South Carolina, for the first time since 2019.
“I just thought, ‘What a cool, kind of fun thing to do,’” said Buffaloe, now mayor of Missouri's Columbia said. “It takes the rivalry from just university versus university to actually being about city versus city.”
Buffaloe was elected mayor in April, and as football season got closer, she looked up the date Missouri would visit South Carolina and circled Oct. 28. She called Treece and asked him to tell her everything about the Mayor’s Cup.
Buffaloe wanted to find out two things — what was the Cup’s history, and where it is now?
“I asked, ‘Where is the Cup?’” Buffaloe said. “I knew that we had won it last. It took me on a little bit of a scavenger hunt.”
She asked Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois who did not know, so she kept searching. It turned out that the football team had it, so Buffaloe visited the facility and took pictures with it.
In Buffaloe’s first year as mayor, she has no plans to give up the trophy any time soon.
“Obviously, I want to keep it in Missouri,” Buffaloe said. “I’m Mizzou Made. I’m a Mizzou-Made mayor. I am a little bit nervous, I will say, because this is Columbia, South Carolina’s homecoming, and there’s something with homecoming. The home team always gets a little bit something extra from the flavor and excitement of people coming home.”
As for the rivalry's history, Treece explained to Buffaloe that he and Stephen K. Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, from 2010 to 2022, were friends. For five years, they had only bragging rights to fight over when Missouri and South Carolina played, but Benjamin had the trophy made in 2017.
Daniel J. Rickenmann is the new mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, and he and Buffaloe are adding a wager to the Cup. Both will put together gift baskets of local craft beers and barbecue sauces to give to the other mayor if their school wins Saturday.
“Logboat beer will obviously be included,” Buffaloe said. “But I forgot to ask the mayor if he likes cider, so I’ll probably get some Waves Cider. I want to throw in, obviously, some Broadway Brewery and some Bur Oak. … I would love to get Big Daddy’s barbecue sauce, maybe if Bud’s has anything, just to see what I can put together, to really show off our local flavor.”
Buffaloe plans on watching the game with friends in Missouri, but she hopes to get down to South Carolina for a game in the future.
She did, however, speak on the phone with Rickenmann on Friday morning to talk about similar issues that the towns face. They have a similar population — 126,853 in Missouri and 137,541 in South Carolina — and the two mayors talked about sharing ideas and collaborating on some of their shared issues, such as homelessness.
“It just goes to show that it’s nice to have this levity from the Mayor’s Cup,” Buffaloe said. “But also know that we’re still working on these really big issues together and learning from one another.”