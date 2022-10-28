Barbara Buffaloe reacts (copy)

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe placed a friendly wager on the Missouri-South Carolina game with her counterpart in Columbia, South Carolina — Daniel J. Rickenmann.

 Audrey Stanard/Missourian

In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head.

It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy awarded to the winner of the annual Missouri-South Carolina rivalry game. Missouri had just beaten the team from Columbia, South Carolina, for the first time since 2019.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you