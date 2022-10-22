After weeks of minimal targets and injuries limiting second-half play, Luther Burden III broke out in his best Southeastern Conference contest of his freshman season. His two touchdowns carried the Tigers’ offense to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt for Missouri's first conference win of the season.
Burden helped set the tone early. The freshman wideout stormed in for a 35-yard touchdown on a bubble screen to give Missouri a lead after less than three minutes of play in the first quarter.
"End zone," Burden responded when asked what he saw after catching the screen pass. "Every time I get that ball, that's all I'm thinking: end zone."
But the score didn’t come easy for the Tigers. After two plays for negative gain, Missouri lucked out when Vanderbilt’s BJ Diakite jumped the line before the snap and triggered right tackle Connor Wood to react on third-and-16. The Tigers gained 29 yards on the next play with Brady Cook targeting Barrett Banister on the right side of the field.
Burden — who was probable to start Saturday — looked as healthy as he has been since the start of the season, breaking through two tackles after finding blocks from Banister and Mekhi Miller before finding the end zone.
"I'm feeling way better than what I was recently," Burden said. "I think the bye week played a big part of it. I got time to rest, so I'm feeling good."
The Tigers went scoreless the remainder of the first quarter, but Burden woke up the offense to start the second. Cook found his freshman weapon on a 10-yard jet sweep, and Burden cut into the end zone to give Missouri a two-score lead.
Like the previous scoring opportunity, a large gain set up Burden and Cook for the connection. The sophomore gunslinger found Tauskie Dove for a 46-yard pickup two plays prior to the touchdown, exploiting the holes in the Commodores’ secondary that were pegged as a weakness heading into Saturday.
Burden finished with 66 yards on four receptions, being targeted five times. The freshman picked up 10 yards on the ground from his second touchdown in the first half, his only rushing attempt Saturday. He wasn't targeted in the second half.
"The ball wasn't thrown to him, but he was targeted," coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "There were plays designed that were supposed to go that that way. They just didn't get off the ground."
Burden is just the third Tiger to lead the team in receiving in a single game this season. Prior to Florida and Vanderbilt, Dominic Lovett was the team’s single-game leader in five straight bouts. Mookie Cooper led Missouri against Florida.
A first-quarter interception brewed trouble for Cook though. He targeted Cody Schrader for a short gain and was picked off by Anfernee Orji, placing Vanderbilt at the Missouri 33, but the Tigers’ defense bailed Cook out.
The Commodores stepped on their own tails with Will Sheppard's offensive pass interference penalty, and the flirtation with tying the contest was halted. Vanderbilt suited for four drives on offense in the first quarter; one resulted in a missed field goal while the other three ended in punts from Matthew Hayball.
Missouri’s defense limited Vanderbilt to 120 total yards in the first half, leaving Ray Davis, the fifth-leading rusher in the SEC entering Saturday, with 15 yards on the ground through two quarters. All levels of the defense were clicking; the Commodores didn’t reach the red zone until there was 1:55 left in the second quarter.
Two plays and 42 seconds after Vanderbilt pierced inside the 20-yard line, Jaylon Carlies picked off AJ Swann — for the first interception of the freshman quarterback's season.
The interception paved way to the Tigers’ third score of the first half. Starting with 1:12 left in the first half, Cook and company worked a 59-yard drive. Harrison Mevis nailed a 38-yard field goal to top off the quick-moving drive heading into halftime.
The Commodores found the end zone early in the second half. On a play Missouri started at its own 11, Orji forced his way through the Tigers' offensive line and flattened Cook, forcing a fumble in the process. CJ Van Taylor scooped up the ball at the 3 and went into the end zone.
"When I first got here, I could just tell by the way (Cook) walked for real for real," Burden said in response to Cook's toughness after big hits. "Salute to Brady. He doing everything he can to help us become 1-0 on that day, so shoutout to him."
Vanderbilt threatened again immediately following its defensive touchdown. Reaching the red zone off a botched kickoff return by the Tigers, the Commodores, led by backup quarterback Mike Wright, couldn’t break the plane and settled for a field goal try. Joseph Bulovas — who missed a 45-yard attempt in the first quarter — missed the 27-yard chip shot
"Football is a game os surprises and stuff like that," safety Jaylon Carlies said. "You just got to be ready for anything, quick turn around stuff like that. And that was one of them."
On Wednesday, Banister highlighted the need to get the running game going as a way to kickstart the air attack. Schrader carried the ball 14 times for 84 yards.
"The offensive line and receivers on the perimeter blocking," Schrader said. "Definitely receivers blocking downfield really well and offensive line is improving each week and definitely showed out for me today."
Nathaniel Peat didn’t have as productive a day, rushing for 8 yards on 11 attempts and fumbling inside the red zone in the final quarter.
Burning the clock in the fourth quarter, Missouri handed the ball to Schrader five times. Looking for a 13-point lead, Mevis lined up for his second field goal attempt but shot it wide left, handing the keys back to Vanderbilt.
Wright stepped into a short throw to Gamarion Carter that resulted in an 80-yard touchdown. It marked the first points allowed by the Tigers' defense in the contest.
Missouri's costly errors and inconsistencies in the second half put Vanderbilt in position to respond and potentially tie the contest, and if it weren't for two missed field goals, the Commodores might have won.
Improving to 3-4 on the season, Missouri returns to the gridiron at 3 p.m. next Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina, against the Gamecocks. The Tigers have yet to win a contest on the road.
"We just needed to find a way to get this first win and get going," Drinkwitz said. "And I'm sure we'll watch the tape tomorrow and just be disgusted about a lot of things. But I'm not disgusted about lighting that Dome. I know that."