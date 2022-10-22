Luther Burden evades the Vanderbilt defense

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III evades the Vanderbilt defense Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The freshman finished with two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

After weeks of minimal targets and injuries limiting second-half play, Luther Burden III broke out in his best Southeastern Conference contest of his freshman season. His two touchdowns carried the Tigers’ offense to a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt for Missouri's first conference win of the season.

Burden helped set the tone early. The freshman wideout stormed in for a 35-yard touchdown on a bubble screen to give Missouri a lead after less than three minutes of play in the first quarter.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

