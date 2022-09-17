On his first collegiate punt return, Luther Burden III found grass. Going untouched, Burden nabbed a bouncing punt and returned it for a 78-yard touchdown, marking his third score for Missouri — the other two coming against Louisiana Tech in Week 1.

“When you’re on turf, it’s not as bad,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said regarding fielding punts on a bounce. “But when you’re on grass, it’s really scary.”

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

