On his first collegiate punt return, Luther Burden III found grass. Going untouched, Burden nabbed a bouncing punt and returned it for a 78-yard touchdown, marking his third score for Missouri — the other two coming against Louisiana Tech in Week 1.
“When you’re on turf, it’s not as bad,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said regarding fielding punts on a bounce. “But when you’re on grass, it’s really scary.”
But on his third punt return of the quarter, the freshman was tackled high and was immediately attended to by trainers in the medical tent on Missouri’s sideline.
Before the quarter ended, Burden left gingerly with trainers to the Tigers’ locker room. Drinkwitz shook off a question postgame on how Burden looked from his vantage point but noted he was worried about the freshman’s ankle.
Drinkwitz circled the punt returner position as one to improve with cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine being the primary option the last two weeks. With Burden originally listed second on the depth chart, he found himself back for all but one return in the first half, with Dominic Lovett entering in lieu of his absence.
Burden received two touches on the first offensive drive, reeling in one target for negative gain and rushing for 5 yards. Upon his return in the second half, the wideout hauled in an 18-yard reception, gaining 6 after the catch.
Touches were among the major points of conversation following the Kansas State game last Saturday, with Burden seeing limited targets over 50-plus snaps. Burden returned to the sideline in the second quarter, continuing regular snaps and returns soon after.
In the Tigers’ 34-17 win Saturday, Burden was targeted six times through the air for 58 yards.
Lovett finds end zone for first time
Brady Cook connected with Lovett for two scores Saturday, and while the sophomore receiver has been prevalent in the offensive scheme, his first reception of the day ended in his first collegiate receiving touchdown.
“He’s got great speed,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve been able to settle him in at the slot position, and he continues to get better and better, and so it’s just on us to continue to work that connection between him and Brady.”
Before Saturday’s contest, Lovett had one offensive touchdown to his name, rushing for a score this past season. Finding a more consistent role in his second year with the program, Lovett connected with Cook for two touchdowns through the air and found a career-high 132 yards on seven receptions against Abilene Christian.
“Not to brag, but I’m a little shifty, kind of fast, kind of a guy who has good hands,” Lovett said smiling ear-to-ear. “So you put those three things together with a quarterback, boom — you got me.”
Lovett’s 132 receiving yards were the most by a Missouri wideout since Johnathon Johnson’s 185 yards in the 2018 Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State.
Blocking woes extend into third week
Missouri starting left guard Xavier Delgado was out of uniform Saturday after suffering an injury against Kansas State. After entering the contest as questionable, Delgado was replaced by junior Luke Griffin on the starting line.
Drinkwitz expects an update on Delgado at practice Tuesday. The guard went through half of practice Wednesday and wasn’t ready to “roll” for practice Thursday.
Griffin played in all 13 games last season for Missouri, starting six at guard. Griffin found himself acclimated to the starting offensive line until his man beat him while also tangled up with Connor Tollison on a third-quarter drive, resulting in a strip sack for Abilene Christian’s first touchdown.
“You’re better than these guys, go kick their butt,” Cook said to his line after the strip sack. “You’ve been doing all game. Don’t lose confidence just because of one play.”
Connor Wood, the guard opposite to Griffin, battled penalties early on. Wood was called for two holding calls in the first half. The veteran guard was one of the lineman at fault the week prior against Kansas State with the opponent’s front seven making way through the line like a revolving door.
“We’ve got to go back and look and see what the best five five guys are, to be honest,” Drinkwitz aid. “We can’t hold. We put a couple guys in there, and then they got holding penalties.”
Right tackle Zeke Powell was also at fault for lost yardage, taking a false start penalty in the final minutes of the second quarter. Carrying into the third quarter, Powell was charged with two holding penalties.
Even from the receiving corp, Barrett Banister was charged with a holding penalty, bringing back a touchdown from Elijah Young. Sophomore EJ Ndoma-Ogar saw action in the fourth quarter at left guard and was later credited with Missouri’s sixth holding penalty of the afternoon.
Rakestraw’s first-career interception paves way to history
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. made the play of the game Saturday when the sophomore reeled in a one-handed interception with a Wildcats receiver draped over him.
“The first thing I thought about was my mom,” Rakestraw said. “And I went into the end zone and thanked God for me being here and just having this opportunity.”
Rakestraw, who missed most of the 2021 season due to an ACL tear, made up for some early mistakes, putting the Tigers in position to score their third touchdown of the afternoon. A few plays later, Banister caught a 25-yard pass for his first reception of the day.
On his signature third down contribution, Banister’s reception marked his 100th of his career in regular-season play, becoming just the 25th Tiger to do so in team history.
“We saw an article, and we talked about it,” Cook said regarding his conversation with Banister and their parents about the milestone. “I made the joke, ‘Hey, man, don’t be mad at me if it doesn’t happen.’ But we knew it. It was exciting.”
Mevis’ uncharacteristic kicks
For the first time in his career at Missouri, Harrison Mevis missed multiple field goals in one contest, the first from 52 yards out and the second from 39. Mevis nailed a 32-yard attempt in the second quarter, adding four more points on PATs.
Following two missed kicks, Mevis touched the net from 52 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Stonehouse gets opportunity to punt
Following three punts averaging 30.3 yards, Sean Koetting was benched for redshirt freshman Jack Stonehouse. In his first action this season, Stonehouse netted 100 yards on two punts, one for 53 yards.
“The competition was really close in fall camp,” Drinkwitz said. “And we just felt like after the first three punts, it wasn’t consistent enough for us not to let Jack have his opportunity, and I thought he made the most of it.”