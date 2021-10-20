After seven weeks of play, Missouri limps into its bye week with a clear focus: get back to basics.
The Tigers, who are 3-4 and 0-3 in SEC play, got in their own way once again in last week’s game against Texas A&M. Missouri tallied 106 yards in penalties, marking the third consecutive game the Tigers have accumulated more penalty yards than their opponent.
“We’ve hurt ourselves too much with penalties,” offensive lineman Case Cook said. … “Coming back to technique and fundamentals really helps on playing within the rules of the game but (also) playing hard.”
Wide receiver Keke Chism unveiled a list of areas the passing game can improve upon over the bye week.
“It’s not one thing that’s holding us back, it’s a collection of little things,” Chism said. “Refocusing on those little details, just going back to the everyday fundamentals that we learned in training camp and fall camp … that’s the main thing that’s gonna get us back on track.”
Linebacker Chad Bailey pinpointed tackling and “doing your job” as a point of emphasis for the defense. This should hardly come as a surprise, as Missouri’s defense was once again gashed on the ground last week against the Aggies.
As for his personal goals for the bye week, Bailey said his priorities were to improve his use of his hands and recognition of formations and route combinations.
The Tigers have been plagued with slow starts this season, getting outscored 63-10 in the first quarters of their three SEC games. They’re addressing that concern with the extra time this week.
“For us, this whole week is just kinda getting that intensity going early on in practice just to emphasize how critical it is to start fast, especially in this league,” Chism said.
Cook stressed the importance of the Tigers playing within themselves as they seek to get off to quicker starts, once again tying fundamentals into the picture.
Missouri will travel to Vanderbilt coming out of the bye week. The last time the Tigers played the Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium was 2019, when then-ranked Missouri was upset 21-14.
“It’s definitely in the back of my mind,” Cook, who was on Missouri’s 2019 team, said. “We didn’t get the job done last time we were in Nashville, and it’s up to us to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
MU wide receiver Maclin enters NCAA transfer portal
Missouri redshirt freshman wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
PowerMizzou was first to report the news.
“After long talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and find a new home,” Maclin wrote on Twitter. “This was a tough decision but it is best for my future.”
In a follow-up tweet, he said his decision had nothing to do with new players coming in, referencing the commitment of five-star wide receiver Luther Burden on Tuesday night.
Maclin broke his arm during fall camp and has played limited snaps in 2021. He caught one pass in 2020 for 5 yards.
Hailing from Kirkwood, Maclin was a three-star prospect in his class and the No. 12 player in the state at any position. He had offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas and Kentucky, among others. Maclin is the cousin of former Missouri wide receiver and two-time All-American Jeremy Maclin.