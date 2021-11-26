You never wake up expecting to have your first "Lady and the Tramp" moment with a real Russian boar.
Unless you're in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
It feels like SEC football down here, which rules out very little if experience is anything to go by.
Hundreds of tailgaters surround Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday ahead of Missouri's final regular season game against the Hogs. "Pig Sooey," chants — an equally jarring experience — spark up intermittently and without warning.
A lot of these people were undoubtedly playing pickup football in back yards Thursday, role playing quarterback KJ Jefferson and wide receiver Treylon Burks as they waited for Thanksgiving dinner, waited for the Battle Line game.
That's why they're here today. So like Harry Styles did at his concert Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, it's time to call the hogs.
There's another tradition here. Think Uga the Georgia mascot. Think Mike the LSU mascot.
Smash them together.
Now let the fans feed it. Let the media get ... a little bit closer.
Tusk V the Russian boar — the live Arkansas mascot — is owned by Keith Stokes. He's one of only two live mascots in the SEC that comes from a familial line. His father, Tusk IV, got his golden watch in 2019.
He's 3 years old – turning 4 in April. He turns up for every Razorbacks home game and select road games if they're not too far away.
Stokes is kind enough to let me feed Tusk V his favorite treat — grapes. He's also partial to some corn. And apples, as I would soon come to learn.
Stokes said Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban, tried this ritual when Alabama visited during the Bobby Petrino years. She was there with her daughter, but Stokes couldn't quite place them. Terry Saban was wearing a diamond ring, and was worried that the boar — Tusk IV — would snatch it.
The ring wasn't subtle. Stokes wondered if it was real.
No wonder she was worried.
But the Tusk patriarchal line is well house trained, never using their namesake fangs to grab the goods. If you hold the grape between your thumb and index finger, you'll barely notice him accept the gift.
Once Stokes placed who the Saban's were, he didn't doubt the authenticity of the ring anymore. And he was surely glad Tusk just took the grapes.
But this boar has another party trick — one that the Saban's didn't try.
"These your friends?" Stokes asked after some subdued discussion with my colleagues.
SEC football is a weird and wonderful world. Nobody warns you about this, though.
My next mission was to feed Tusk another way ... with my mouth.
Luckily, I'm not bashful.
Apple between my teeth, I leaned in, eyes closed. Tusk felt the moment, too.
There comes a moment — perhaps when you first smell Tusk's breath, when his snout first collides with your face or when you hear the first crunch on the apple and hope your jugular isn't next — when you have to question your choices and career.
But that — I'll try to convince myself — is college football, right?
It's good, harmless (I hope) fun.
And that's kind of like the Battle Line rivalry, at a stretch.
It often feels a little forced, like the SEC needed to find a game for the Tigers and Razorbacks on Rivarly Weekend. Like the girlfriend that lives in a different state. If you have to keep telling us what it is, is it really real?
But despite all that, it's fun. Take the human-sized trophy that few have the strength to actually lift, as an example.
So, how was the moment with Tusk?
Never kiss and tell.