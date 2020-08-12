After the NFL lifted its ban on player tryouts Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals chose to bring in former Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant for a workout. This is Bryant’s first shot at professional football after going undrafted in March’s 2020 NFL Draft and being unsigned as an undrafted free agent.
If Bryant does make the Cardinals’ roster, he will be down the pecking order behind the starting quarterback and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley and recent addition Chris Streveler, who joined Arizona from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The earlier NFL rule prohibited teams from bringing free agents for workouts, but Tuesday’s announcement makes it possible for teams to sign players after hosting them for training sessions.
Bryant, who transferred to Missouri from Clemson after losing his starting spot to Trevor Lawrence, threw for 2,215 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and six interceptions in a single season for the Missouri Tigers.