After Missouri football's 48-35 win over North Texas on Saturday, there was heightened focus on the changes the team had made in the week leading up to the game.
What did defensive line players think of their new coach, Al Davis? How had the absence of an announced depth chart changed the intensity of practice?
Freshman defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo said it was older teammates like Akial Byers and Kobie Whiteside who helped the team adjust to the coaching change while rebounding from the loss.
“We got a group of a lot of older guys, so they just kept us all together," Wingo said. "They’ve been through this, the business part of this, a few times, so they just really was keeping my head straight and a few of the other younger guys. We just had a really hard week of practice. Last week (against Tennessee) wasn’t really the result we wanted, and we just really had to come out and compete. If we practice better, we play better.”
Davis was already a member of the program prior to his promotion to defensive line coach, meaning he was already a familiar face to the group of players he now leads. Wingo said Davis "caters to" him.
“He’s a players' coach," Wingo said. "We’re gonna work hard, he’s gonna give you those reps, and reps just put us in a position to win.”
Davis took the defensive line group to dinner at CJ's Hot Wings on Thursday night, which he called the "best wings in town" on Twitter. It's not uncommon for the D-line to enjoy pizza or wings as a unit during the week, but Wingo said Davis wanted to take them out.
Each position group had a team dinner ahead of Saturday's game. The running back group and coach Curtis Luper went to Buffalo Wild Wings, and tight ends coach Casey Woods hosted his group for dinner at his home.
Wings with my dudes!!💛🖤💛MIZ pic.twitter.com/Bvua8Hqj84— Curtis Luper (@CoachLoop) October 7, 2021
Blessed for us to have an opportunity to be a part of these guys lives. Keep improving, Men. Y’s Lead the Way! pic.twitter.com/00I8xPg838— Casey Woods (@CoachCaseyWoods) October 7, 2021
"That’s big for us, just being around each other, being away from football and just getting to know each other more off the field," Wingo said. "That’s kind of what we were missing as a defense, and we’re getting to it now.”
Running back Tyler Badie also emphasized the team's connectivity and ability to put the past behind it following the game. Badie scored three touchdowns and rushed for more than 300 yards but credited the offensive line for much of his success.
"I mean, we came together, focused on ‘this-play mentality,'" he said. "It’s not so much about the stats and the accolades and stuff like that, I feel like it’s just better for us to come together as a unit. I feel like it just shows on the field."
Missouri's other big change for the week also related to personnel, but not the staff. Coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced during his Tuesday news conference that there would be no depth chart released and players would have to earn their starting spots like they did in fall camp.
Following the North Texas game, Drinkwitz clarified it wasn't a one-time thing. There will be no depth chart for future weeks either.
"Come to practice Tuesday and Wednesday, and whoever practices best is gonna start," Drinkwitz said.
However, very little changed in the offensive and defensive starting groups when they took the field Saturday. Drastic changes to starting lineups will likely be driven more by injuries than anything else as Missouri heads into the second half of its season, with four of its six remaining games against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.