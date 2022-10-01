Missouri’s defense continued to keep the Tigers alive. As it had through the first four weeks of the season, defensive plays paved a path for offensive success and close contests in Missouri’s past two times out.
And against the No. 1 team in the country, Blake Baker and company held the Southeast Conference’s best to 33 yards on the ground in the first half, keeping the Bulldogs from even sniffing the end zone.
“We can play with anybody,” safety Joseph Charleston said. “We know if we do the little things, we can beat anybody.”
But what contribution was ever-so evident in the first half was turnovers — pieces to the defensive play that have shined in 2022.
Trailing Kendall Milton on an explosive run on the Bulldogs’ second drive, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper caught the running back in his tracks with a ‘Peanut Punch’ on the football, generating a fumble recovered by cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
“That’s a dog,” defensive end Isaiah McGuire said about Hopper. “He makes my job way more easier. ... I’m real proud of him.”
The tone was set. Both defenses were going shot for shot through two tries, issuing punts to the opposing offense. But a second fumble recovery by the Missouri defense opened the field for the Tigers’ third score.
On a botched Georgia handoff, Missouri safety Daylan Carnell gathered the ball and advanced 6 yards before being downed at the Georgia 36. The Tigers offense ran five plays before settling for its second field goal of the half.
“We were hitting, we were physical, we forced turnovers, we were pressuring them,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “Blake’s done an outstanding job. ... Our defense responded well to his coaching and gave us a chance.”
But it wasn’t just the Missouri defense handing opportunities to the offense to score, it was also its ability to limit any touchdown chance through three quarters.
The Bulldogs reached the red zone on four straight drives between the second and third quarters, ending each with a made field goal. Entering Saturday, Georgia hadn’t worked the first three quarters of its previous four games without scoring at least two touchdowns before the final quarter.
In fact, the last time Georgia was held from scoring a touchdown in the first three quarters was in the 2019 SEC championship game against LSU. With a quiet first, it marked only the second time this season Georgia went scoreless in a quarter.
And at the start of the fourth quarter, Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis had scored more points himself than Georgia had as a team. Averaging the third-most points per game in the SEC prior to Saturday, Bennett’s offense finally found the end zone with 9:39 left in the fourth.
Marking the Bulldogs’ fifth straight drive with a score, the touchdown brought Georgia within three points — its smallest deficit since the beginning of the second quarter.
What is taken away from such a pivotal shift to the season is how Missouri’s defense has progressed under Baker. Ending the 2021 season as one of the worst defending the run, Missouri held Georgia to 169 yards on the ground.
“Execution and doing our job,” McGuire said as the biggest adjustment compared to last season. “Not necessarily trying to be Superman on defense. The plays will come to you when they come to you. Just rely and trust in your brothers to the right, to the left, or to the back of you.”
But that wasn’t the strong suit of the top-ranked Bulldogs. It was the play from a duo of NFL-caliber tight ends.
Baker and Drinkwitz noted days prior that the Bulldogs deployed receiving targets with athleticism and size comparable to LeBron James and Travis Kelce.
Those two targets — Dominick Blaylock and Brock Bowers — combined for eight receptions and 108 yards — more than a third of what Bennett heaved for Saturday night. The two bruisers were quiet in the first half, but explosive plays came in the final quarter.
Bowers put the Bulldogs within 1 yard of their second touchdown on a 12-yard grab with seven minutes to play. His size and reach helped him sneak through a taxed secondary late.
But momentum was lost. Missouri’s defense was gassed and allowed two touchdowns in the final quarter. Georgia forced points on the board on six straight drives to power a comeback victory over the team that gave it the most trouble so far this season.
“They are (a) good football team and the No. 1 team in the country,” Drinkwitz said. “They figured some things out, made some plays, and that’s just a part of it.”
But even after a loss to the country’s highest-ranked program, it was clear Missouri’s defense isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. One of the more underrated groups in the SEC, turnovers continue to define a starting-11 offering more chances to its offense.
While Baker is in his first season as a defensive coordinator under Drinkwitz, he’s proving his in-game adjustments and success against high-caliber opponents are enough to keep contests within reach.
“Coach Baker always want to give us the best opportunity, going to make the best play for the defense,” McGuire said. “He has that trust in us, and we have that trust in him.”