Dave Christensen was without his starting quarterback during a make-or-break game against Iowa State in Missouri's 2005 season, but he had a replacement waiting in the wings.
Standing on the sideline was a true freshman who stood just under six feet tall named Chase Daniel.
Daniel came in for an injured Brad Smith and brought Missouri back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit with a game-tying touchdown pass to Sean Coffey with 20 seconds left before a field goal gave Missouri a 27-24 overtime win over the Cyclones. Christensen said Daniel's performance of 185 yards on 16-for-23 passing after being thrust into crunch time for the first time of his career was an "ah-ha" moment for the coaching staff.
"We thought that you know, he was going to be a good quarterback as he grew older and got experience, but he went in there with ice water in his veins," Christensen, Missouri's offensive coordinator from 2001-08, said. "There were fourth-down conversions and some big third-down conversions he made and he made throws like it was 7-on-7."
"Having him was like having a coach on the field," Christensen said. "He could anticipate at a very young age what defenses were trying to do. He knew where to go off the reaction of the defense probably more advanced than any quarterback that I've come across in my career."
That level of preparation and temperament Daniel showed as a true freshman carried him through a career as a three-year starter for Missouri and through 13 years and counting as an NFL quarterback. Daniel's next step was confirmed Tuesday when he agreed to terms on a three-year, $13.05 million deal with the Detroit Lions.
The life of a journeyman backup has been lucrative for Daniel, who would finish this contract with just over $47 million in career earnings despite only starting five games and amassing just 1,430 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.
How can a player who has played as few games as Daniel stick around for so long?
Christensen said the part of answer lies with performances like the one at Faurot Field in October 2005.
"I think it's because of his makeup," Christensen said. "It's why he's been in the NFL so long. It's because he prepares. I don't know how many games he's had in his NFL career and then of those games, how many he played, but I can promise you he was prepared to play in every one of (them)."
Daniel led Missouri to a Cotton Bowl victory and a No. 1 ranking in 2007 and finished his four-year career as an All-American, Heisman Trophy finalist and Missouri's career record holder in passing yards and touchdowns, but his NFL career looked uncertain after going undrafted in 2009. Part of the reason for that was his frame and lack of high-level arm strength.
"At the end of the day, and I always go back to this, half an inch certainly is not gonna be the difference between a guy being a great quarterback or not," Christensen said. "He's got to have those intangibles that Chase has. He's got the 'it' factor and he's got great leadership ability. He's got a great mind, he understands what's going on on both sides of the ball ... We all felt at that point time that he had all the ingredients to play in the NFL."
That it factor shined through when Daniel gained a spot on the Washington Redskins practice squad before getting a shot as the New Orleans Saints backup quarterback during their 2010 Super Bowl Championship season. Daniel has bounced around Kansas City, Philadelphia and Chicago in the past decade as an emergency valve that has always been there but rarely utilized.
"I don't think I've coached a quarterback that had all the intangibles that Chase had when he played for us," Christensen, now the offensive line coach at Arizona State, said. "He was very, very advanced when we got him. He spent an extreme amount of time preparing each week which is why he's been so valuable in the NFL."
One of the other things teams have seen from Daniel is a role model to mold younger quarterbacks. The Bears used him as a backup to bring along quarterback Mitch Trubisky over the last two seasons, and Daniel was 2-2 in three starts and one relief appearance, including a Thanksgiving win over the Lions in 2018.
Daniel ushered incoming freshman and future NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert into the program during his senior season. Daniel and Brad Smith's example started a succession of successful Missouri starting quarterbacks that went from the early 2002 with Smith to the 2018 season with Drew Lock.
"(Daniel)'s had such a high standard for himself and is such a positive role model and person that he would be a great coach ... He would be a great guy to have on your team if you had a young quarterback you need to develop that had a high ceiling," Christensen said.
Connor McGovern agrees to terms with the New York Jets
Offensive lineman Connor McGovern agreed to a three-year deal worth $27 million with the New York Jets on Tuesday. McGovern started 31 games over the last two seasons for the Denver Broncos after being a fifth-round draft pick in 2016.
McGovern played for Missouri from 2011-15 and was part of Missouri's two Southeastern Conference Eastern Division championship teams.