Keke Chism has every reason to be confident ahead of the new season.
He is one of two graduate student wide receivers on Missouri’s roster this year. He hauled in more yards than any other wideout last season with 458 yards on 35 receptions, collecting more than two-thirds of those yards in MU’s final five games in 2020. And he has a full offseason under his belt with the Tigers’ confirmed starting quarterback, Connor Bazelak.
“I have huge expectations for myself this year,” Chism said Aug. 5, a day before the official beginning of fall camp. “I came back for ultimately two reasons, and that’s to chase an SEC Championship, and to ultimately be the best receiver that I can be.”
He has every reason to feel like his graduate campaign is going to his best to date.
But as has been the theme of Missouri’s preseason preparations, there’s going to be competition.
Perhaps not for his spot as a starter — that’s as good as set in stone. Instead, however, competition arises as to who will be the Tigers’ go-to guy. Their No. 1 pass-catcher. The person that tops the receiving table come season’s end. Right now, all arrows point to Chism to don that crown.
But a whole host of wideouts are contending; a group deeper than Missouri has seen in a few seasons.
“It’s the deepest room for a couple reasons,” Chism said. “We have a great mixture of leadership and veterans, as well as newcomers that are hungry and ready to play. Just being able to have that diversity within the room, I feel like it’s huge for us.”
The player that first comes to mind in the group of “newcomers” is Mookie Cooper, a four-star high school prospect that transferred in from Ohio State in the offseason.
There have been flashes of his capability at fall camp, with his trademark blistering speed that makes him a deep-ball threat for Missouri in 2021.
“We’ll see with live bullets flying how things go, but Mookie Cooper’s a guy that we’re excited about,” wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan said Aug. 4.
Hamdan also listed Cooper as one of the players to expect to be used as a “swing guy,” sometimes looking more like the expected role as a slot receiver, and other times more like a running back. In that role he’ll give MU a different avenue of attack, and Chism a run for his money in the race for yards.
And then on the more-experienced side, there’s Tauskie Dove — a name that’s been bandied about for much of the offseason as Missouri’s secret weapon.
The secret, however, may be out.
His teammates and coaches can’t stop talking about him and his “blue collar” work ethic. He doesn’t just want the work to pay off come game day, it’s more than that. He expects it too.
“I plan on (having) a couple touchdowns a game,” Dove said Aug. 5. “At least 100 yards a game. So, yeah, I’ve got big expectations this season.”
One of the standouts of spring camp thus far has been a true freshman out of East St. Louis Senior High School, Dominic Lovett. It’s always difficult to predict how much action a first-year will see, but early signs suggest Lovett may feature more than most.
And alongside him pushing for a breakout season will be some of 2020’s forgotten men: JJ Hester, Ja’Mori Maclin and Chance Luper.
“I really think I’ve seen the three young guys who redshirted last year, Chance and JJ and J-Mac really step up and say, ‘hey, we’re not gonna just sit on the bench,’” Drinkwitz said after fall camp practice No. 6 on Thursday. “Those guys are making plays. I think J-Mac had ... seven catches, he had seven catches today.
“And they’re pushing. Dominic Lovett had an explosive play today for a touchdown. So those guys are not gonna just sit there and say, “OK, well it’s y’all’s position, we’ll sit here and wait on it.’ That’s been great, it raises the level of competition.”
Ask any coach: being spoiled for choice is a nice problem to have. But it is Chism’s pace they’ll have to match to make it a choice at all.
Drinkwitz repeated Missouri won’t play favorites, and will select the team that gives them the best shot at winning.
And for Chism, that means him.
“I want to be one of the best receivers in the country,” he said. “So that’s one of my main reasons I came back this year. Because I feel like I can prove that this year. That’s a huge, huge goal for me.”