Former Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall was waived by Chicago Bears on Tuesday morning after not appearing in the team's preseason opener last Thursday.
Hall, who established a reputation at MU as a productive deep threat with Drew Lock at quarterback, was projected to be a middle-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft in April. But he was passed up in all seven rounds and signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent.
Hall was given a $30,000 base guarantee and a $12,000 bonus when he signed with Chicago.
Hall's 16 career receiving touchdowns at Missouri ranks eighth in program history. He finished his college career with 2,016 receiving yards. But he struggled to overcome a groin injury during his senior season and missed several games. The lingering injury presented a question mark around his stock in the months leading up to the draft.
During rookie minicamp in June, Hall underwent a sports hernia surgery. He was deemed physically unable to perform at the beginning of preseason camp, and he didn't play in the Bears' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Hall still could land on another NFL roster or make a team's practice squad.