Jordon Harris will be making a second trip to Missouri this weekend, he told the Missourian. The Class of 2023 tight end's first visit came Oct. 23, when he was offered by the Tigers before the Vanderbilt game.
Interior defensive line coach Al Davis paid a visit to Harris on Wednesday. Playing both ways in high school, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product is likely being targeted for the defensive line.
"He really said I'm an athlete," Harris said. "Which, when I get there, I can play tight end or defensive end. I don't know, probably both."
Harris was ecstatic about the in-home visit. Davis discussed recruitment, the coaching staff and scholarship funding.
Harris told the Missourian last month his top-two programs were Vanderbilt and Missouri. The senior added UCLA, Memphis and Air Force to a top-five list, he announced Dec. 4. Harris also visited Vanderbilt last weekend.
Lovett visits Georgia
Former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett reportedly visited Georgia on Thursday, per Anthony Dasher of Rivals. The sophomore was also offered by the Bulldogs.
Commit Craig to sign with Tigers next week
Class of 2023 Missouri kicker commit Blake Craig celebrated his commitment and his All-America selection Thursday at Liberty North.
He told the Missourian he will sign Wednesday for early signing day and plans to join the Tigers in January.
Five MU targets commit elsewhere
Class of 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah Smith verbally committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The Florida product is rated the second-best recruit in his class, according to 247Sports.
Smith received an offer from the Tigers on May 17. He credited defensive coordinator Blake Baker — who has ties to southern Florida after coaching at Miami — in his announcement.
Class of 2023 defensive lineman Trey Pierce verbally committed to Michigan on Wednesday. The Tigers offered the Illinois product in March with special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Erik Link leading the charge.
After decommitting from Wisconsin in late November, Pierce opened the possibility of Missouri joining the discussion, but 247Sports crystal balled the Wolverines right away.
In the transfer portal, Missouri missed out on redshirt freshman tight end Tanner Arkin — who reeled in 14 passes for 116 yards with Colorado State in 2022. The former Ram committed to Illinois on Wednesday but was offered by the Tigers on Friday with Link being his point of contact.
Shorter University transfer tight end Kyle Morlock also pivoted away from Missouri, verbally committing to Florida State on Thursday. The Tigers offered the sophomore on Nov. 23.
Although never announcing an offer after entering the transfer portal, former Cincinnati cornerback JQ Hardaway was followed by Missouri personnel. The freshman committed to Kentucky on Thursday.
Tigers make Iheanachor’s top six
Former East Los Angeles College offensive tackle Maxwell Iheanachor announced Thursday his top-six programs: Missouri; Kansas; BYU; Utah State; California, Berkeley; and Arizona State. The Class of 2023 recruit received an offer from the Tigers on Nov. 16.
"Come home to Mizzou we (gonna) be special this year," Class of 2023 Missouri commit Brayshawn Littlejohn responded to Iheanachor on Twitter. "Mizzou fans, let’s bring him home."
Iheanachor told the Missourian he doesn't know if he will make a visit to Columbia.
Awards
Three-star offensive tackle Mason Goldman received Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State honors. The Class of 2023 target is predicted to commit to Nebraska by 247Sports.
Helm visits TCU
Florida cornerback transfer Avery Helm visited TCU on Thursday. The sophomore visited Missouri last weekend.