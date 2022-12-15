Missouri’s Dominic Lovett stiff arms Georgia’s Kelee Ringo (copy) (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, right, stiff-arms Georgia’s Kelee Ringo on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium. Lovett reportedly visited the Bulldogs on Thursday.

 MaKayla Hart/Missourian

Jordon Harris will be making a second trip to Missouri this weekend, he told the Missourian. The Class of 2023 tight end's first visit came Oct. 23, when he was offered by the Tigers before the Vanderbilt game.

Interior defensive line coach Al Davis paid a visit to Harris on Wednesday. Playing both ways in high school, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product is likely being targeted for the defensive line.

  Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022

