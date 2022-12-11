Missouri football held visitors this weekend, recruiting not only high school targets but also players in the transfer portal. One of the high school recruits who visited was Class of 2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound bruiser received an offer during the latter half of his sophomore season Nov. 5, the day he visited Memorial Stadium as Missouri faced Kentucky.
Making a second trip to Missouri on Saturday, Marks said he felt at home.
"I really like the environment and the staff," Marks said. "What stood out most is how organized and friendly everyone and everything is."
Interior defensive line coach Al Davis has been Marks' first point of contact from the Tigers, looking to get the sophomore "on board." There's no question Marks will be making another visit to Missouri, he added.
Wingo visits MU
Five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo also visited Missouri on Saturday. Ranked the best recruit in Missouri by 247Sports, the Class of 2024 wideout received an offer from the Tigers on May 14, 2020 — before the start of his freshman season at St. Louis University High School.
Wingo made an unofficial visit Nov. 25 for the Arkansas game. He also received MSHSAA Class 6 All-State Second Team honors this season, becoming the first non-senior Junior Billiken to be selected in the past five years.
Awards
Missouri tight end commit Brett Norfleet received MSHSAA Class 5 All-State first-team and Class 5 District 3 All-District first-team honors. Norfleet recently was visited by head coach Eli Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link.
Muskett commits to Virginia
Missouri quarterback target Tony Muskett committed to Virginia on Sunday. The former Monmouth signal called went 143-for-223 passing for 1,997 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his junior season. Muskett received an offer from the Tigers on Dec. 2.
Wide receiver target Andrew Armstrong committed to Arkansas on Sunday after his visit to Fayetteville this weekend. The former Texas A&M University-Commerce target was scheduled to visit Missouri next weekend, but he told the Missourian he will not be making the trip.
BYU offers Sistrunk
Former Missouri cornerback Davion Sistrunk was offered by BYU on Saturday. He announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in November while suspended by the Tigers at the time.
Whisner receives NIL deal
Missouri freshman tight end Max Whisner was added to the Horns Down Mizzou collective Saturday, becoming the first non-defensive back to join the company.
"We are moving to be broader," Horns Down Shop owner Jesse Cox said.